A gorgeous and nature-friendly house in Bangalore

Surrounded by manicured and lush greenery, this large and beautiful house owned by a young family in Bangalore, is a sight for sore eyes. The property boasts of a luxurious outdoor spa, trendy bay windows and stylish interiors. Natural wood has been used lavishly throughout the residence for a warm and cosy feel, while the designs are simple yet elegant. The decor in both common and private areas is minimalistic yet comfortable, while the colour palette is mostly neutral to let the natural elements like wood and stone shine. Read on to know more about this stunning creation by the architects at Sandarbh.
A lovely wooden walkway with trellis growing all over it steals the show on the right, while velvety grass and verdant plants impress on the left. Multiple windows allow the family to enjoy fresh air, sunlight and the sight of the garden from inside.
The windows feature quaint sunshades that keep the indoors cool during summers. But they allow you to admire the lush green garden nonetheless.
A large shaded patio and lively greens make for a refreshing sight in this part of the garden. The large stone pot filled with water and surrounded by pebbles lends a Zen feel. Hosting outdoor parties or barbeques here can be a lot of fun!
The outdoor spa of this luxurious house features a stunning hot tub surrounded by bright and smooth whitewalls. Potted greens of different kinds lend colour and life here, while theslatted wooden shutters make for an earthy look. You can take a refreshing bath here, while getting some sun or admiring the night sky.
After sunset, mellow golden lights create a soothing ambiance in the spa area. It is perfect for relaxing after a hard day at work or soothing body aches in the pool.
Massive windows like this not only bring in tons of sunlight and fresh air, but also lend a unique charm with their wrought iron detailing. They ley you soak in the beauty of the garden as well.
A plush grey couch, a sleek TV unit and elegant wooden elements make the living room a warm and cosy place for relaxation and entertainment. The wooden platform behind the sofa extends to become a trendy staircase to the mezzanine, which is used as a study.
Sleek wooden wall shelves and modern cabinets store all the books and magazines in this study. The space is well-lit and a slim ladder helps you reach the top shelf when required.
Stylish chairs in dark wood and proximity to a large bay window make the dining space inviting and fashionable. Vibrant cushions on the window seat lend a hint of glamour to this space.
An unusual but spacious layout, sleek designs, warm wooden surfaces and modern appliances make this open kitchen a very inspiring spot. A couple of highchairs lets you enjoy drinks as you chat with the chef.
Spacious and contemporary, this master bedroom boasts of smooth wooden surfaces, trendy furniture and soothing golden light. There is ample space to move around and the decor is minimal and relaxing.
The dressing room with its inbuilt shelves and closets is perfect for organising clothes, shoes, jewellery and more. The lighting here is ample yet gentle on the eyes.
A large bay window with frosted glass, natural rocks on the window sill, refreshing greenery and earthy-hued tiles are the highlights of this inviting bathroom. Bathing is a rejuvenating experience here, especially during the day when there is tons of natural light.
