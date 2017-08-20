A beautiful and earthy residence in Bangalore

Stone-clad walls, a peaked ceiling and a beautiful printed bedspread make this bedroom a charming and inviting space. The colour palette is earthy, yet the ceiling lends brightness. We also love the way the triangular part above the bed brings in sunlight. The headboard of the bed is apt for displaying photos and mementos, while the study station is compact yet elegant.

