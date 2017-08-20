A beautiful and earthy residence in Bangalore

Some houses are built to wow, and this one in Bangalore is no exception. Double-storied and stylish, this house named Kaivalya uses stone, wood and terracotta shingles to create a warm and earthy impression on guests. The interiors are spacious, boast of bright and trendy furnishing, and large glass windows bring in tons of natural light. An elegant staircase leads you from the common areas on the ground floor to the private rooms on the first floor, and makes a stunning statement in this house. Rendered by the architects at Sandarbh, this abode is a must see for design inspiration.
Grey stone cladding lends a rugged and natural look to the lofty facade of this house. Towering and lush trees make for a peaceful environment, while small but airy balconies allow inhabitants to connect with the greenery. These are great for enjoying afternoon teas or relaxing with a drink in the evenings as well.
The entrance gate is made of slatted dark wood, while the quaint shade above it is lined with terracotta shingles for a rustic look. Dense greenery once again provides shade and a hint of privacy here. The white and stone-cladded exterior walls can be glimpsed from here too, adding to the earthy appeal of this house.
The name of the house has been etched in a fashionable wooden plate with wavy edges to go well with the natural surroundings. It also lends a unique personality to the residence.
Bright blue sofas and couches paired with a beautiful yellow rug and stylish wooden table make this living room an attractive and inviting place. The alcove seating is unusual and features colourful cushions for comfort. We especially love how bricks and stones line two of the walls here, for an earthy and cosy feel. The floor is wooden and offers warmth when you relax here or entertain guests.
Rendered in dark and natural wood, the staircase is a stunning affair that contrasts the white ceiling and walls nicely. The floating steps allow light and air to pass through easily, making for an open look. The inbuilt wall niches on the left are perfect for displaying pretty artefacts.
Stone-clad walls, a peaked ceiling and a beautiful printed bedspread make this bedroom a charming and inviting space. The colour palette is earthy, yet the ceiling lends brightness. We also love the way the triangular part above the bed brings in sunlight. The headboard of the bed is apt for displaying photos and mementos, while the study station is compact yet elegant.
