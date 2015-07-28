Bold and Beautiful

Positioned in dense woodland adjacent to pristine coastline is the Welch House. This award winning home features minimalist inspired living spaces and an underlying sense of modern living. Though this amazing home might never had existed if it wasn't for the architects from Manser Practice. The plot of land the home sits upon was originally thought to be too unstable to be built upon due to its steep slop and unfavourable ground conditions. Thus, the plot of land was sold cheaply. The new owners however saw beyond the challenging conditions and envisioned a home.
Welch House stands as a landmark residence and is set apart by its bold black appearance and modern architecture. The buildings outstanding look has been achieved by wrapping the home in thin strips of cement particle board. The boards have been given a high gloss finish which causes the home to reflect the ever-changing colours of the surrounding environment—giving the home a diversity of moods and personalities.
Those that are floating by on the water will stop and take note of the Welch House that appears to almost hide behind the dense greenery. It's also from this position that we can begin to appreciate the complexity of the project that faced the team behind the build. Luckily from day one there was a close partnership between the architects, structural engineers and the builders. Together the experts decided that the best method of building the home was to balance the two storey structure upon a teardrop shaped concrete tube fixed to the hillside by piles and soil anchors. This ensured that the home would remain stable and structurally sound even if there was significant movement due to changing ground conditions. To summarise; the homes built to last!
The internal spaces of the home employ a minimalist style décor, however, there's visual interest here thanks to thoughtful furnishings and artwork. A white colour palette creates a sense of uniformity to the homes components and brings together a sense of space.
The home was designed with the living room on the upper floor to maximise the potential for panoramic views. The retractable wall of glazing that faces towards the ocean is, in our opinion, the home's best feature—offering protection from the elements, yet open to the views.
There are some small details that make a strong impact in the bathroom such as the lighting that has been installed into the shelving units. The illumination not only highlights the architectural feature of the room, but also presents ornaments and cosmetic products in a beautiful way.
Many an hour will be lost soaking in the luxurious ceramic bathtub which has been placed next to the floor-to-ceiling glass doors. As the owner enjoys their bath their gaze will naturally focus towards the nature outside. For the ultimate bath time experience the doors can be opened so that those in the tub can enjoy a soft breeze and hear the sounds of the ocean.
