homify 360°: The Stone House

Combining eco-friendly design and the best in modern architecture is the landmark Stone House. The newly completed home is situated on an elevated position surrounded by woodland in Oxfordshire, England. It's an area of not only natural significance, but holds a special place in the hearts of those who visit.

The clients for this new-build had approached their architects from the Manser Practice after purchasing a vacant plot of land. They requested a home of open design and to be unique in both form and style. In addition, the home needed to make the most of its beautiful surroundings. However, it was a process full of challenges from the very start. See how the architects were able to overcome the many challenges to produce this magnificent home.