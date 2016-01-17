Today, we are going to take a tour of a home with a tropical soul. Set amidst lush greenery, this tropical house captures the essence of living close to nature and is simply awe-inspiring. We will have a look at the beautiful house exterior and the lovely interiors as well. This large double storey house has a spacious garden and a swimming pool too, which we can't wait to show you, because it is simply amazing. This charming home with a tropical soul is designed by Maria Claudia Faro, architects based in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil. Join us on this tour to gather some inspiration for your own home. Let's check out the house shall we?
The house exteriors are composed of cobblestone and wood, giving it a rustic, cosy look which feels warm and welcoming. In this picture we can see that the ground floor has sliding doors which can be opened completely, thus creating an uninterrupted extension out into the poolside. The windows are made of wooden shutters which have a colonial style to it, reminiscent of the days gone by.
This beautiful tropical house would feel oddly out of place if it were not for its lush green setting. As you can see, the plants surrounding the house are all tropical plants with plentiful, thick foliage, enhancing the tropical style of the house. The tropical plants frame and define the house, adding a variety of shapes, textures and colors to the house. Next, let's have a closer look at the house exteriors.
Pictured here we see a homely kitchen with an old world charm that is sure to capture many hearts. The stone oven with space to store wood below it and the pipe connecting to the chimney is definitely the highlight of this kitchen. The kitchen walls are also covered with stone, enhancing the rustic, cosy look of the kitchen. On the other hand, the shiny bright white dining table and chairs add a harmonious balance to the whole space. A splash of blue is added by the kitchen island with its patterned tiles.
The living room is typically a place of relaxation and entertainment, so it makes perfect sense for it to have a stunning view of the swimming pool and the lush greenery that surrounds it. We love how a continuation between the living room and the pool has been created by using the color blue indoors and outdoors. Browse through living room designs here on homify for more ideas and inspiration.
Open plan living designs are great, but sometimes it helps to create small partitions to separate one function from the other. Pictured here, we can see that a rather low partition has been used to separate the living room from the dining area. One advantage of partitions is that they create the illusion of more space. The plentiful use of wood in the house interiors together with the stone walls consistently match with the house exterior, and creates a warm, cosy feeling as well.
A tropical house must include a tropical bedroom right? The wrought iron bed with blue bedding gives this bedroom a tropical or rather Mediterranean touch. Either way, it reminds one of a warm climate. The expansive views of the lush greenery outside presented by the windows and glass sliding doors also definitely enhances the tropical feel of this bedroom. A large balcony helps enhance this feeling too.
We have now come to the end of our tour of this beautiful tropical house. We hope you enjoyed it as much as we have.