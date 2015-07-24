5 simple italian kitchen designs

Italy is a country synonymous with a rich tradition in food and kitchen styling; both in Europe and around the world. No wonder the Italian kitchen design is the most sought after kitchen design in the world. The elegance and beauty of Italian kitchens is known far and wide, and India is no exception. Recently on homify we have seen a large number of young Indian families opting for Italian kitchen designs. Italian kitchen designs are simple, stunningly beautiful, easy to maintain, and most importantly, can be kept clutter-free without much effort. They also offer highly personal choices in terms of materials and colours, thereby allowing the owner to come up with their own ideas as well. Many of the Italian kitchen suppliers on homify have a design team that can assist you in every step of the process in realising your dream Italian kitchen that is incredibly stylish and most importantly a pleasure to cook in. If you are looking to order a kitchen for your new home or upgrade your existing one, then definitely join us on this one…
White is an extremely soothing colour to use in kitchens, sticking sometimes to basics is all that makes the difference between having a calm and relaxed atmosphere in your kitchen and an overload of colours, textures and elements.This kitchen does extremely well in expressing the thin equilibrium between lines, surfaces and colours. The complimentary shades of browns and blacks do give it a very subtle yet classic feel.
Huge industrial lamps are always an interesting element to give your kitchen that much needed 'wow' factor, especially if you have a slanting roof overhead. This kitchen designed by Miidesign incorporates industrial lamps very beautifully.Industrial kitchen lamps are available in many styles and sizes, and are most of the time a much better investment that going in for serial lighting. The two massive stainless steel lamps here flood the dining surface in the kitchen with soft light that makes the kitchen feel warm and much more spacious that it actually is.
This is a great example if your looking for a rustic style kitchen with a splash of colour to liven things up. The bright red metallic cooking burner with clamped inlets and wooden logs underneath almost give you the feeling of a traditional cottage style kitchen. The the natural stone platform and dark wood cabinets do bring a simple yet very pleasing touch to the space.
A classic style kitchen with the platform aligned to the wall is always great to have when you have the luxury of space. The warm colour splash on wood particularly makes a great combination for a lively kitchen atmosphere. This kitchen with its linearity is a good example of how different functions like washing, cutting and cooking have been carefully allocated to make cooking and preparation much more effortless. We love the way the storage cupboard has also been unified into the overall system, making it feel a part of the whole.
Before we end we present the age-old tradition of ceramic application on the surfaces of our kitchens. Ceramics help in easy cleaning and are a good choice for someone who loves patterns and ornamentation on the walls. Here in particular the floral ceramic patterns on the walls and platform borders give a vibrant and human touch to the space.