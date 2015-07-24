5 simple italian kitchen designs

Italy is a country synonymous with a rich tradition in food and kitchen styling; both in Europe and around the world. No wonder the Italian kitchen design is the most sought after kitchen design in the world. The elegance and beauty of Italian kitchens is known far and wide, and India is no exception. Recently on homify we have seen a large number of young Indian families opting for Italian kitchen designs. Italian kitchen designs are simple, stunningly beautiful, easy to maintain, and most importantly, can be kept clutter-free without much effort. They also offer highly personal choices in terms of materials and colours, thereby allowing the owner to come up with their own ideas as well. Many of the Italian kitchen suppliers on homify have a design team that can assist you in every step of the process in realising your dream Italian kitchen that is incredibly stylish and most importantly a pleasure to cook in. If you are looking to order a kitchen for your new home or upgrade your existing one, then definitely join us on this one…