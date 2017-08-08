Your browser is out-of-date.

Rooms
A luxurious home in the heart of Noida

Ritika Tiwari
homify Rustic style bedroom
Designing a modern looking home is not just about adding contemporary furniture or fixtures. Rather you can also incorporate customized pieces all throughout the house to make it look modern and luxurious. This house is the perfect example of a regal looking bungalow which also creates an inviting ambiance. So the next time you are planning to redecorate your home make sure to use this ideabook as a reference.

1. Study corner

homify Rustic style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

These days most people prefer to work from home. Keeping this in mind, the designers have created a beautiful study corner. The table has enough storage for files and documents along with a wood finished platform. Also to add a Victorian touch they have used a customized fabric chair.

2. Living room

homify Rustic style living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

To incorporate a minimalistic design in the living room, the colour theme has been kept white all throughout the space. The use of wall art pieces, fancy cushions, and a designer coffee table work as the primary decoration for the room.

3. Lounge

homify Rustic style living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

Having a spacious common area in the house is important so that the entire family can sit together. For this purpose, the owners decided to dedicate this corner of the house as a lounge. To make it comfortable the interior designing team have opted for leather recliners and a full-size HD TV.

4. LED Backlights

homify Rustic style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

Another thing that makes this house such a beautiful place is the use of LED backlight.  Whether it is in the bedroom or the living space, the designers have created multiple light effects by using these small yellow colour LED panels.

5. Entertainment unit

homify Rustic style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

To create an entertainment unit within the bedroom, the team has opted for a custom console table. This table can hold on to every electronic gadget or equipment that you might use along with your television.

6. Main focal wall

homify Rustic style living room Property,Wood,Interior design,Flooring,Floor,Living room,Building,Gas,Ceiling,Hardwood
homify

homify
homify
homify

There are numerous focal walls within the house, but the main one is situated in the living room. It showcases a patterned wall made out of yellow bricks. Apart from this, the wooden ceiling fixtures also give the room a dramatic effect.


7. Dining partition

homify Rustic style living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

This beautiful house also features an open dining area. The space is located near the main living room and is partitioned using an artistic wooden panel. This panel showcases a floral design, and it also doubles as a curio shelf.

8. Bar corner

homify Rustic style living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

If you love entertaining people in your house then including a small bar corner like this can be a great idea. The entire bar cabinet has been customized using dark brown wood so that it blends well with the living room decor.

9. Bedroom entrance

homify Rustic style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

All the doors used within the house have been created using black and white panels to give them a fabulous look. Keeping these fixtures simple helps complete the entire look of a particular room without having to make separate doors every time.

10. Customized furniture

homify Rustic style bedroom Property,Building,Picture frame,Comfort,Wood,Interior design,Flooring,Floor,Living room,Bed frame
homify

homify
homify
homify

To keep up with the custom theme of the house the designers have also created a unique bed for the master sleeping area. The bed is made out of wood, and it features a mirror panel that helps reflect light into every corner of the room.

11. Fireplace

homify Rustic style living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

To take the decoration of the house up a notch the designers have added a magnificent electric fireplace. Along with this they also used multiple LED highlighters to create a mood-light effect.

