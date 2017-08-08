A luxurious home in the heart of Noida

Designing a modern looking home is not just about adding contemporary furniture or fixtures. Rather you can also incorporate customized pieces all throughout the house to make it look modern and luxurious. This house is the perfect example of a regal looking bungalow which also creates an inviting ambiance. So the next time you are planning to redecorate your home make sure to use this ideabook as a reference.
These days most people prefer to work from home. Keeping this in mind, the designers have created a beautiful study corner. The table has enough storage for files and documents along with a wood finished platform. Also to add a Victorian touch they have used a customized fabric chair.
To incorporate a minimalistic design in the living room, the colour theme has been kept white all throughout the space. The use of wall art pieces, fancy cushions, and a designer coffee table work as the primary decoration for the room.
Having a spacious common area in the house is important so that the entire family can sit together. For this purpose, the owners decided to dedicate this corner of the house as a lounge. To make it comfortable the interior designing team have opted for leather recliners and a full-size HD TV.
Another thing that makes this house such a beautiful place is the use of LED backlight. Whether it is in the bedroom or the living space, the designers have created multiple light effects by using these small yellow colour LED panels.
To create an entertainment unit within the bedroom, the team has opted for a custom console table. This table can hold on to every electronic gadget or equipment that you might use along with your television.
There are numerous focal walls within the house, but the main one is situated in the living room. It showcases a patterned wall made out of yellow bricks. Apart from this, the wooden ceiling fixtures also give the room a dramatic effect.
This beautiful house also features an open dining area. The space is located near the main living room and is partitioned using an artistic wooden panel. This panel showcases a floral design, and it also doubles as a curio shelf.
If you love entertaining people in your house then including a small bar corner like this can be a great idea. The entire bar cabinet has been customized using dark brown wood so that it blends well with the living room decor.
All the doors used within the house have been created using black and white panels to give them a fabulous look. Keeping these fixtures simple helps complete the entire look of a particular room without having to make separate doors every time.
To keep up with the custom theme of the house the designers have also created a unique bed for the master sleeping area. The bed is made out of wood, and it features a mirror panel that helps reflect light into every corner of the room.