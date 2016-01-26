In cities many of us do not have space for a garden outside the house, hence let's see how we can bring the garden indoors instead. A beautiful indoor landscape can be easily created by applying a mix of the principles and elements used for outdoor plant design such as thoughtful placement and attention to form, texture, colour, and proportion. This idea guide features 7 ways to create a beautiful indoor garden. Whether you have only a window sill to work with or an entire room with plenty of natural light, you can apply these principles and elements of design to help your indoor garden flourish.
We hope you will find some useful tips here to create a beautiful indoor landscape in your home. Let's check out some of the ideas here shall we?
Different plants have different textures—some have a glossy feel while some are soft, and others are spiky. Choose plants with various textures to create an interesting indoor landscape which has depth and is rich in variety. Using pots of the same colour will make the textures stand out more. The lovely, small scale indoor garden pictured here is designed by Junia Lobo Paisagismo, landscape designers based in Belo Horizonte, Brazil.
Firstly consider the size of the room or space you plan to create an indoor landscape in. This will enable you to make the right choice when it comes to deciding which plants you would like to grow inside your house. Make sure you choose a plant that not only fits the size of the room but also where it's being placed. Plants that are too large can overwhelm a space, while a tiny plant can look out of place in a large room.
Don't forget to consider the shape of the plants and how they will fit into your space of choice. Pictured here we see an oddly shaped tree with a twisted trunk. This plant, for example would probably not fit so well in a corner because of its shape, hence it is very important to consider the various shapes of plants and how those shapes fill the space. Browse through a myriad of plants and flowers here on homify for more ideas and inspiration for your indoor garden.
Different colours evoke different kinds of emotions, hence try to choose a variety of colours for your indoor garden to create a vibrant and invigorating landscape. Pick out plants that have leaves with a reddish or purplish tinge and mix them with plants which have different shades of green to create a kaleidoscope of foliage. Pictured here, we see a wall covered with various shades of foliage in the living room. If you have space constraints at home, but you're craving for some greenery indoors, the green wall idea could be an option.
Create a pattern or a sequence by using the same plants repeatedly. Creating a row of identical plants works best for a clean and simple minimalist look. A person's individual taste plays a big part in how they will apply repetition with respect to houseplants. You can also use plants with a similar shape, size or texture to achieve the minimalist effect. Remember landscapes that have a rhythm or certain repetitions look more symetrical than those without.
If you have an area or space you would like to highlight or bring attention to, use plants as a focal point to draw attention to that particular space. This objective can be achieved by a plant that demands attention because of its size, color, or shape. Pictured here, we see a palm tree being used as a focal point to bring attention to the space. A large tree such as this one requires lots of natural light, so make sure you place the tree near a window.
Balance plant material with other material such as doors and windows to create a symmetrical effect. For example, identical plants can be placed on both sides of the door as pictured here to create a frame for the door and also a link to the outside. We hope you have found some good tips through this idea guide to create an indoor landscape at home. For more related inspiration and ideas, have a look at 5 indoor garden ideas.