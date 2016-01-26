In cities many of us do not have space for a garden outside the house, hence let's see how we can bring the garden indoors instead. A beautiful indoor landscape can be easily created by applying a mix of the principles and elements used for outdoor plant design such as thoughtful placement and attention to form, texture, colour, and proportion. This idea guide features 7 ways to create a beautiful indoor garden. Whether you have only a window sill to work with or an entire room with plenty of natural light, you can apply these principles and elements of design to help your indoor garden flourish.

We hope you will find some useful tips here to create a beautiful indoor landscape in your home. Let's check out some of the ideas here shall we?