8 ways to make space for storing bed accessories

A clever way to store bedding is actually to store it in the bed itself. Many people have the habit of storing things under their beds in boxes or suitcases, however while this saves space, it is not as convenient because you have to remove the boxes under the bed every time you clean up. Pictured here we see a bed that has a storage space in it as well. As you can see, there is enough space to store loads of pillows and other bedding materials. The storage bed is designed by Oggioni—The Storage Bed Specialist, based in Varedo, Italy.