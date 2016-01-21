We all look forward to a fresh start in the new year, whether it's at work or at home, and the beginning of the year is the best time to make changes. Many people make new year resolutions, buy a new wardrobe, or redecorate their homes. This idea guide features 6 ways to give your home a fresh look for the new year. The tips you will find here don't require you to spend a lot of money to give your home a facelift. Sometimes simple ideas can work wonders to revitalize your home. We hope you will find some good ideas for your home through this guide. Let's check out some of these tips shall we?
One common way of giving your home a fresh look for the new year is to apply a fresh coat of paint. Walls that are blistered, flaky, or stained should be repainted for best results. However, some people may just want to change the colour of their walls even though it doesn't really need to be repainted. Either way, a fresh coat of paint can work wonders to bring your home to life.
If you don't want to be bothered to repaint a whole room just because of a few spots that look unsightly, then consider using wall decals or wall tattoos to cover up specific spots.
Another simple way to give your home a facelift for the new year is to add new patterns, textures and colours. This can be in the form of textiles such as curtains and cushion covers or colourful furniture such as the ones pictured here. Repeating patterns, textures and colours can result in a dull and lifeless outcome. However, mixing different patterns, textures and colors can bring your home to life instantaneously.
Last but not least, mixing different patterns, textures, and colours is one of the trademarks of the eclectic style, creating a trendy new style and theme for the new year. The eclectic style living room pictured here is designed by Els Creations, based in Sestu, Italy.
Bringing light to a lifeless area can spark it back to life again in an instant. Pictured here, we see a beautiful teardrop shaped pendant lamp with a glass covering reminiscent of a crystal ball. Not only does it look magical, but it also creates interesting shadows on the wall, revitalizing the walls and lighting up the space at the same time. Browse through modern lighting ideas here on homify for more ideas and inspiration.
Hanging new paintings in the house is a convenient way of revamping your home without much effort. All you need to do is to choose a painting you like, and hang it on the wall. Firstly, consider which areas in the house you would like to refresh by hanging paintings as you need to know which size and colors would suit that particular area.
Paintings can evoke certain emotions and feelings, so take your time in deciding which kinds of emotions you would like to evoke. Paintings can have deep meanings whether religious or otherwise, and they can also be completely abstract or surreal. Either way, it's something new to look at on the walls, making it a great idea for the new year.
Rearranging the furniture in your home is a brilliant way of giving your home a fresh look for the new year as all it requires is a little bit of manpower. You may think that it doesn't make such a big difference if you place the couch on the left or the right, but you might be surprised to find out how new arrangements can bring new perspectives and extinguish the boredom that comes with the old.
It might also be worthwhile to read up on vaastu shastra and feng shui tips before you proceed to rearranging the furniture at home. Moving around furniture might just be the right kind of change you need to bring prosperity and luck to your home.
Whether it's fresh flowers or fake ones, flowers can add a sense of vibrancy and freshness to your home. Find a neglected area of your home that could use some extra love, and place some flowers there. Pictured here, we see a beautiful vase with lovely rich red roses, a great addition for any space in the home. We hope you have found some good tips here through this idea guide. For more related inspiration and ideas, have a look at 7 ways to give the bathroom a makeover on a budget.