6 ways to give your home a fresh look for the new year

One common way of giving your home a fresh look for the new year is to apply a fresh coat of paint. Walls that are blistered, flaky, or stained should be repainted for best results. However, some people may just want to change the colour of their walls even though it doesn't really need to be repainted. Either way, a fresh coat of paint can work wonders to bring your home to life.

If you don't want to be bothered to repaint a whole room just because of a few spots that look unsightly, then consider using wall decals or wall tattoos to cover up specific spots.