25 kitchen decoration mistakes to avoid at all cost

homify Modern kitchen
Getting your kitchen right is so tricky, but we want to simplify the entire process for you, by making you aware of some gleaming errors that you must attempt to avoid at all costs! Ask any kitchen planner and they'll tell you that you can have anything you want, within reason, but let's not overlook the importance of designing an elegant space that is not only eminently functional, but will also remain timelessly chic for years to come. If that sounds like the dream, then come with us now as we highlight those pesky clangers that you need to sidestep!

1. Bold colour can work, but not if it clashes with anything else in your kitchen!

Collage, Eugenio C. - homify Eugenio C. - homify
Eugenio C. - homify
Eugenio C. - homify

1. An all-white kitchen isn't always the right choice and can look too cold!

straight kithen with wall cabients aashita modular kitchen Modern kitchen MDF White straight kitchen,u shape kitchen,modular kitchen
aashita modular kitchen

3. Too many cabinets, especially in a dark colour, can be so overbearing and claustrophobic.

Krishnakumar Residence dd Architects Classic style kitchen Cabinetry,Countertop,Furniture,Property,Drawer,Sink,Kitchen,Interior design,Wood,Building
dd Architects

4. Decorative decals are really not the way to go, if you want a timeless look!

Residential interiors, Dream space Interiors Dream space Interiors Classic style kitchen Plywood Amber/Gold Product,Automotive design,Interior design,Art,Floor,Material property,Flooring,Table,Font,Rectangle
Dream space Interiors

5. Dark colours in a small kitchen are a recipe for a space-shrinking disaster!

Modern Outer Banks-Style Kitchen Outer Banks Renovation & Construction Modern kitchen
Outer Banks Renovation & Construction

6. Bold colour can work, but not if it clashes with anything else in your kitchen! Bleurgh!

homify Modern kitchen
homify


7. Having big electronic appliances out on show always distracts from the prettier aspects.

homify Modern kitchen
homify

8. A fridge that isn't proportional will ALWAYS stick out like a very sore thumb!

Kitchen ZEAL Arch Designs Modern kitchen
ZEAL Arch Designs

9. A bold colour plus a striking pattern is just too much of everything combined! One or the other works best!

complete projects, Able interior Able interior Scandinavian style kitchen Product,Rectangle,Art,Font,Interior design,Automotive design,Shelving,Paint,Red,Material property
Able interior

10. Mix and match cabinet heights aren't an aesthetic we recommend!

2 BHK RESIDENTIAL PROJECT @2016, SHARADA INTERIORS SHARADA INTERIORS Modern kitchen
SHARADA INTERIORS

11. Bad placement will make your kitchen dream come a real cropper, so make sure the room is actually suitable as a kitchen!

Kitchen Ansari Architects Modern kitchen Cabinetry,Countertop,Furniture,Building,Drawer,Kitchen,Window,Wood,Tap,Kitchen stove
Ansari Architects

12. A washing machine in the kitchen is never a great plan! Try to have a separate laundry room, for hygienic purposes.

Kitchen designs, Pristine Kitchen Pristine Kitchen Modern kitchen Laundry room,Cabinetry,Property,Furniture,Countertop,Tap,Sink,Kitchen appliance,Kitchen stove,Kitchen sink
Pristine Kitchen

13. High cabinets and low ceilings are not the best of friends, as one will shrink the perception of the other!

modular kitchen design , aashita modular kitchen aashita modular kitchen Classic style kitchen Plywood Brown modular kitchen,wall cabients,service platform,loft,sliding wordrobe
14. Islands can work well, but only if you actually have enough room for one! Check your measurements!

Kitchen designs, Pristine Kitchen Pristine Kitchen Modern kitchen Cabinetry,Furniture,Kitchen,Refrigerator,Fixture,Interior design,Kitchen appliance,Flooring,Shelving,Wood
Pristine Kitchen

15. A reminder to go easy on the cabinet stickers people!

MR. Sanjay , Shadab Anwari & Associates. Shadab Anwari & Associates. Modern kitchen Property,Cabinetry,Bathtub,Tap,Countertop,Product,Plumbing fixture,Interior design,Architecture,Flooring
Shadab Anwari & Associates.

16. An accent pattern could look great, but use it sparingly, rather than everywhere possible!

MUTFAK VE BANYO TASARIMLAR, erenyan mimarlık proje&tasarım erenyan mimarlık proje&tasarım Minimalist kitchen
17. Always install a large table in a big kitchen, or the room will feel too empty!

Nişantaşı Evi, İndeko İç Mimari ve Tasarım İndeko İç Mimari ve Tasarım Modern kitchen
İndeko İç Mimari ve Tasarım

18. Hmmmm. Feature splashbacks need a lot of consideration. Will they look timeless in a decade?

Kitchen Graphic Glass / Mutfak Ara Panel Cam Uygulaması, Internova Stretch Ceiling & 3d Flooring Internova Stretch Ceiling & 3d Flooring Tropical style kitchen
Internova Stretch Ceiling & 3d Flooring

19. Go easy with the soft furnishings in your kitchen or it will be dated before you've even finished it!

EM Evi Kanlıca, STİLART MOBİLYA DEKORASYON İMALAT.İNŞAAT TAAH. SAN.VE TİC.LTD.ŞTİ. STİLART MOBİLYA DEKORASYON İMALAT.İNŞAAT TAAH. SAN.VE TİC.LTD.ŞTİ. Modern kitchen
STİLART MOBİLYA DEKORASYON İMALAT.İNŞAAT TAAH. SAN.VE TİC.LTD.ŞTİ.

20. Statement wallpaper can be a bad move in a kitchen, as it will really detract from the functionality!

2к.кв. в ЖК Черемушки 2 (70 кв.м), ДизайнМастер ДизайнМастер Eclectic style kitchen Grey
ДизайнМастер

21. If you're going for a modern look, ditch the tablecloth! It's way too traditional!

Pent House en Res. Vald'osta, BLUE POLYGON C.A. BLUE POLYGON C.A. Minimalist kitchen
BLUE POLYGON C.A.

22. Regal colour schemes, such as red and gold, are a little too heavy going for a practical room like a kitchen.

Trabajos de Samuel Mendoza, Laboratorio 3d Laboratorio 3d Modern kitchen
Laboratorio 3d

23. Pick an accent colour, by all means, but go easy with it! You don't need it on every surface!

Remodelación Cocina MMP, OPFA Diseños y Arquitectura OPFA Diseños y Arquitectura Modern kitchen MDF Multicolored
OPFA Diseños y Arquitectura

24. If you go too heavy on the classical touches, your kitchen could seem a little too formal.

homify Classic style kitchen White
homify

25. A black kitchen can be dramatic, in a good way, but be careful of the accent colour you choose! You want some contrast!

Двухкомнатная квартира с черной кухней, AM Design AM Design Eclectic style kitchen
AM Design

For more kitchen tips, take a look at this Ideabook: 6 mistakes you’ve always made in the kitchen.

