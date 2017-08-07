Your browser is out-of-date.

10 economical kitchen designs

Kleine Küche mit liebevollen Details, Happyhomes Happyhomes Minimalist kitchen Wood Grey
Simplicity is fast rising to replace over the top highly decorated kitchens. For those of you looking to revamp your kitchen without the need to spend too much, we have just the thing. Rather than burning a hole through your pocket with every purchase, you can pick from a variety of economical options. 

Let the ideas presented in this ideabook speak to you as they take you on a journey. One that's heading en route the economical yet stylish way. 

1. Natural lighting

บ้านทรงกล่อง สวย เรียบง่าย ทันสมัย, Add-con Architect Add-con Architect Modern houses
When it comes to keeping things uber simple this kitchen stands out particularly because of of the bare necessities that make it up. A simple kitchen top with two sets of windoes that open out into the open there isn't much need for more. 

2. The voice of color

Indian Parallel Kitchen Design homify Asian style kitchen Plywood Modular Kitchen,Kitchen Designs,parallel kitchen
You don't need big bold decor to make your kitchen stand out. At times when a budget doesn't exactly favor you, look to the sunshine that colors have to offer. A bright shade such as yellow creates a very warm and welcoming atmosphere which is prime in the heart of a home. 

3. A compact kitchen

homify Eclectic style kitchen
For times when space is not on your side, look for an option in single sided compact kitchens such as this. Everything that you need is right where you need it. 

4. Play with fire!

Duplex in Indore, Shadab Anwari & Associates. Shadab Anwari & Associates. Asian style kitchen Cabinetry,Property,Countertop,Tap,Wood,Lighting,Interior design,Kitchen,House,Flooring
Another economical idea that you can make the most use of is the gas stove. It's fairly simple to install, although it's best you let a professional do the same and it's highly cost effective. There is no reason to turn away from this idea really. 

5. Shelved up

まちの家, 田村建築設計工房 田村建築設計工房 Asian style kitchen
While cabinets might come with a hefty price tag attached to them, shelves do not. They perform the same functionality as that of a cabin so if money constraints you, this is a go to idea. What's more, you wouldn't have to spend heaps of time cleaning out that cabin of yours! 

6. Merged spaces

별아도, 아키제주 건축사사무소 아키제주 건축사사무소 Asian style kitchen Brown
Economical without a doubt is this next idea which promises to keep your space while giving you full functionality. Rather than dividing the kitchen and dining areas, merge the rooms into one. This way you get the best of both worlds right at your fingertips. 


7. Table for two?

Mini T1, José Tiago Rosa José Tiago Rosa Minimalist kitchen
For smaller families, a kitchen such as this might be ideal. Wood has been used to create an aesthetic yet petite kitchen that fits perfectly well in the corner of the room. 

For more on economical kitchen desings, look here.

8. Kitchen slab

Ph con Parra, Pop Arq Pop Arq Minimalist kitchen
Rather than housing a table in your kitchen, you could choose a design such as this. This keeps your kitchen fully functional while occupying minimum space. Going for an all white ensemble with a wooden kitchen table works wonders for your kitchen. Finish off with some greenery and you are good to go. 

9. Storage on the wall

Kleine Küche mit liebevollen Details, Happyhomes Happyhomes Minimalist kitchen Wood Grey
The need for cabins and shelves are surpassed with this design. All that you need is right at your disposition on the wall. No longer do you have to rummage through your shelves adn drawers to locate your cutlery, pots and pans. 

10. Kitchen decor

Casa Vitelli, Ossigeno Architettura Ossigeno Architettura Mediterranean style kitchen
Simple ceramic tiles can turn out to be exactly what your kitchen is in grave need of. A play on black and white is seen here though you can avail of the multitude of options that prevail when it comes to color combinations. 

छोटे घरो के लिए कुछ आदर्श अलमारियों के डिज़ाइन


