19 beautiful facade ideas for Indian homes

Most of us spend a lot of hours planning the perfect exterior for our house. The main reason for doing so is because we know that the main entrance of a residence makes a lasting impression on the guests. So to help you come up with creative ideas for designing your very own main entrance here are 19 pictures of beautiful Indian looking facades that we have put together.
The easiest way to create symmetry between all the different materials used in your exterior facade is by choosing a common layout. The designer of this house has used horizontal panels of each material to achieve the desired look.
Another great way to make the exterior facade look beautiful is by using contrasting colours as the designer has done for this house.
If you are willing to experiment with your outdoor facade then incorporating bright colours like seen in the picture can also be a very good idea.
It is not essential that you create a traditional looking facade to make your space look amazing. Rather you can also use a curved design like seen in the picture to give your main entrance a unique touch.
Cement grills like these are also the perfect alternative for creating permanent exterior facade without compromising on the outdoor view.
If you are looking to incorporate a modern touch into your residence then using tinted glass to create a wall is highly recommended.
Another way to give a modern look to your home is by creating window grills using glass and wood. These are also strong structures which make them a perfect choice.
Creative looking balconies can also act as an exterior facade for your house. In this case, the designer has constructed an angularly shaped layout to make it look unique.
One of the simplest ways of creating a durable facade is by incorporating a stone wall into the outdoor layout.
You can also add elevated planters to the outdoor area of your house to give it a natural touch and create a facade at the same time.
If you have a big outdoor area similar to the picture than building a natural stone walkway is worth a shot.
The best way to cover your open balconies and creating an exterior facade is by constructing beautiful looking sheds.
To give your house a more rustic touch using big stone slabs to create a customized design like seen in the picture is also worth considering.
By adding LED ceiling lights to your outdoor space, you can transform the area into a beautiful looking facade instantly
To transform the main entrance into a nice looking facade, the designer has created a semi-enclosed structure on top of the gate.
If you want a traditional looking facade for your home than installing these wooden fences is another way to go.
The designer for this house has used metal window grills to give it a fabulous looking exterior. They have also used the same grill for the main door which compliments the entire look.
If you love nature and want to incorporate it into your exterior facade then creating a similar structure is also a good idea.
To create a customized look for this house, the owners have used a designer facade which not only allows the natural light in but also gives them privacy at the same time.