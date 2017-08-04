Your browser is out-of-date.

19 beautiful facade ideas for Indian homes

Ritika Tiwari Ritika Tiwari
Mr & Mrs Pannerselvam's Residence, Muraliarchitects Muraliarchitects Modern houses
Most of us spend a lot of hours planning the perfect exterior for our house. The main reason for doing so is because we know that the main entrance of a residence makes a lasting impression on the guests. So to help you come up with creative ideas for designing your very own main entrance here are 19 pictures of beautiful Indian looking facades that we have put together.

1. Horizontal facade design

mr sajeev kumar s residence at girugambakkam, near m.i.o.t hospital, chennai ,tamilnadu, Muraliarchitects Muraliarchitects Modern houses
The easiest way to create symmetry between all the different materials used in your exterior facade is by choosing a common layout. The designer of this house has used horizontal panels of each material to achieve the desired look.

2. Dual color exterior

Mr & Mrs Pannerselvam's Residence, Muraliarchitects Muraliarchitects Modern houses
Another great way to make the exterior facade look beautiful is by using contrasting colours as the designer has done for this house.

3. Colourful facade

VISHWAKSENA VIDYA VIKAS SCHOOL , Muraliarchitects Muraliarchitects Commercial spaces Schools
If you are willing to experiment with your outdoor facade then incorporating bright colours like seen in the picture can also be a very good idea.

4. Curved facade

3G HOUSE – UMA SURESH, Muraliarchitects Muraliarchitects Modern houses
It is not essential that you create a traditional looking facade to make your space look amazing. Rather you can also use a curved design like seen in the picture to give your main entrance a unique touch.

5. Cement grill

RESIDENCE FOR MRS. & MR. VASUKI RAJAGOPALAN, Muraliarchitects Muraliarchitects Modern houses
Cement grills like these are also the perfect alternative for creating permanent exterior facade without compromising on the outdoor view.

6. Tinted glass

MERF, Muraliarchitects Muraliarchitects Modern houses Bicycle,Plant,Sky,Building,Tree,Window,Wheel,Urban design,Wall,Residential area
If you are looking to incorporate a modern touch into your residence then using tinted glass to create a wall is highly recommended.


7. Wood and glass facade

DR.HARIHARAN RESIDENCE, Muraliarchitects Muraliarchitects Modern houses
Another way to give a modern look to your home is by creating window grills using glass and wood. These are also strong structures which make them a perfect choice.

8. Angular balconies

ARUNAGIRI RESIDENCE, Muraliarchitects Muraliarchitects Modern houses Building,Sky,Fixture,Wood,Biome,Urban design,Composite material,Tree,Facade,Concrete
Creative looking balconies can also act as an exterior facade for your house. In this case, the designer has constructed an angularly shaped layout to make it look unique.

9. Stone wall

VIJAYA RESIDENTIAL APPARTMENTS, Muraliarchitects Muraliarchitects Modern houses Plant,Building,Property,Sky,White,Green,Window,Architecture,Urban design,Biome
One of the simplest ways of creating a durable facade is by incorporating a stone wall into the outdoor layout.

10. Elevated planters

RESIDENCE FOR DR.GOPU & DR.SHANTHI, Muraliarchitects Muraliarchitects Modern houses
You can also add elevated planters to the outdoor area of your house to give it a natural touch and create a facade at the same time.

11. Natural stone walkway

ERODE CREMATORIUMS, Muraliarchitects Muraliarchitects Modern houses Plant,Water,Sky,Tree,Window,Land lot,Building,Grass,Urban design,Leisure
If you have a big outdoor area similar to the picture than building a natural stone walkway is worth a shot.

12. Creative shed

SHAMEEL RESIDENCE, Muraliarchitects Muraliarchitects Modern houses
The best way to cover your open balconies and creating an exterior facade is by constructing beautiful looking sheds.

13. Stone slab facade

DR.BALAMURUGAN RESIDENCE, Muraliarchitects Muraliarchitects Modern houses Plant,Sky,Property,Building,Flower,Cloud,Window,Shade,Architecture,Fence
To give your house a more rustic touch using big stone slabs to create a customized design like seen in the picture is also worth considering.

14. LED ceiling lights

ANWAR SALEEM RESIDENCE, Muraliarchitects Muraliarchitects Modern houses Sky,Window,Building,Lighting,Plant,Tree,Door,Facade,Residential area,House
By adding LED ceiling lights to your outdoor space, you can transform the area into a beautiful looking facade instantly

For more designs check out our ideabooks

15. Entrance gate

Mrs & Mr.JUSTIN S RESIDENCE AT MEDAVAKKAM, CHENNAI, Muraliarchitects Muraliarchitects Rustic style houses Sky,Plant,Shade,Building,Tree,Asphalt,Window,Road surface,Facade,Residential area
To transform the main entrance into a nice looking facade, the designer has created a semi-enclosed structure on top of the gate.

16. Wooden fence

Mrs.&Mr. REKHA THANGAPPAN RESIDENCE AT JUHU BEACH, KAANATHUR, EAST COAST ROAD, CHENNAI, Muraliarchitects Muraliarchitects Modern houses
If you want a traditional looking facade for your home than installing these wooden fences is another way to go.

17. Metal window grills

ANAND RESIDENCE, Muraliarchitects Muraliarchitects Modern houses Daytime,Property,Building,Sky,Tree,Plant,Stairs,Wall,Facade,Urban design
The designer for this house has used metal window grills to give it a fabulous looking exterior. They have also used the same grill for the main door which compliments the entire look.

18. Natural facade

MUBARAK ALI RESIDENCE, Muraliarchitects Muraliarchitects Modern houses Plant,Building,Light,Nature,Leaf,Wood,Vegetation,Line,Flowerpot,Rectangle
If you love nature and want to incorporate it into your exterior facade then creating a similar structure is also a good idea.

19. Designer facade

UMA GOPINATH RESIDENCE, Muraliarchitects Muraliarchitects Modern houses
To create a customized look for this house, the owners have used a designer facade which not only allows the natural light in but also gives them privacy at the same time.

