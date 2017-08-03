A beautiful and well-designed family home in Pune

Every house says something! It is the reflection of the people who call it home. It is strange but true that each member of the family has their own distinct taste and different preferences. When it comes to decorating the home, everyone wants something of their choice. That is what family is all about! However, the professionals of Kam’s Designer Zone have done a phenomenal job in maintaining the individuality of each in this home. Each room is unique and has its own personality. Each space has its own signature style. Yet every space has blended well to make this flat a home for the family.
Have a look and get inspired!
The moment you enter the home, you are mesmerized by its grandeur. The hidden lights from the ceiling make the room shine. The uneven ceiling with wooden panels on one side and interesting pattern playing on the middle is creating magic. A very modern chandelier raises our curiosity to explore further. As far as color is concerned, you can never go wrong with the classic combination of brown and white; see it to believe it.
Warm beige and brown with cool white is quite intriguing. The delicate white sofas with brown cushion, a very modern coffee table, a subtle rug in the middle, shiny white marble floor and different layers of false ceiling instantaneously impresses us. It is simply elegant!
The modern theme of living space is continued in the dining area to give it a grand look. The round mirror of different size arranged on the same wall is innovative and beautiful. A simple table with white top is well contrasted with comfortable wooden chairs. The simplicity is captivating!
The creative wall design and the pattern on the closet are artistic. It adds zing to the white and brown theme of the room. The contemporary design of the bed is interesting and worth copying. Wooden boards fixed on the false ceiling amaze us. It is a calm and cool room perfect for relaxation.
Beautiful motifs in black and gold on walls and ceiling glowing under the golden light of the spotlights has made this room pleasantly artistic. The four picture frames immediately grabs our attention. It looks like a single painting cut into four and is creating an amazing visual effect. It is a pleasant room showing the creativity of the designer and the homemaker.
The designer has done a wonderful job. Every space is different yet so similar. One thing is common in all room; they all are extraordinary. The motifs on the wall of kid’s room are radiating fresh energy. The splash of purple in white makes it obvious. No point for guessing the favorite color!
This room will blow your mind! Just look at the amazing pattern created on the wall. It is creative and shows the artistic personality of the owner. Then there is this modern and innovative bed. The bold combination of white, black and red looks attractive together and proves that three is not a crowd. It complements each other like the members of the family.
This is an aesthetically done bathroom with a modern touch. The space is a beautiful combination of Italian and composite marble. The curvy shape of the sink is complemented well by the mirror on the wall. The marble rings adorning the walls are enhancing its beauty. It is neat, clean and stunning!
