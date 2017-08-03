Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

A beautiful and well-designed family home in Pune

LEENA JHA HOMIFY LEENA JHA HOMIFY
Home interior design for Satish Tayal, KAM'S DESIGNER ZONE KAM'S DESIGNER ZONE Classic style dining room
Loading admin actions …

Every house says something! It is the reflection of the people who call it home. It is strange but true that each member of the family has their own distinct taste and different preferences. When it comes to decorating the home, everyone wants something of their choice. That is what family is all about! However, the professionals of Kam’s Designer Zone have done a phenomenal job in maintaining the individuality of each in this home. Each room is unique and has its own personality. Each space has its own signature style. Yet every space has blended well to make this flat a home for the family.

Have a look and get inspired!

​The first impression

Living Room Interior Design KAM'S DESIGNER ZONE Classic style living room Property,Building,Automotive design,Couch,Flooring,Television,Living room,Hall,Floor,Wall
KAM&#39;S DESIGNER ZONE

Living Room Interior Design

KAM'S DESIGNER ZONE
KAM&#39;S DESIGNER ZONE
KAM'S DESIGNER ZONE

The moment you enter the home, you are mesmerized by its grandeur. The hidden lights from the ceiling make the room shine. The uneven ceiling with wooden panels on one side and interesting pattern playing on the middle is creating magic. A very modern chandelier raises our curiosity to explore further. As far as color is concerned, you can never go wrong with the classic combination of brown and white; see it to believe it.

​An elegant living room

Living Room Interior Design KAM'S DESIGNER ZONE Colonial style living room
KAM&#39;S DESIGNER ZONE

Living Room Interior Design

KAM'S DESIGNER ZONE
KAM&#39;S DESIGNER ZONE
KAM'S DESIGNER ZONE

Warm beige and brown with cool white is quite intriguing. The delicate white sofas with brown cushion, a very modern coffee table, a subtle rug in the middle, shiny white marble floor and different layers of false ceiling instantaneously impresses us. It is simply elegant!

​Grand dining space

Dinning Area KAM'S DESIGNER ZONE Classic style dining room
KAM&#39;S DESIGNER ZONE

Dinning Area

KAM'S DESIGNER ZONE
KAM&#39;S DESIGNER ZONE
KAM'S DESIGNER ZONE

The modern theme of living space is continued in the dining area to give it a grand look. The round mirror of different size arranged on the same wall is innovative and beautiful. A simple table with white top is well contrasted with comfortable wooden chairs. The simplicity is captivating!

Artistically done bedroom

Bedroom Interior Design KAM'S DESIGNER ZONE Classic style bedroom Building,Furniture,Comfort,House,Textile,Wood,Lighting,Interior design,Flooring,Floor
KAM&#39;S DESIGNER ZONE

Bedroom Interior Design

KAM'S DESIGNER ZONE
KAM&#39;S DESIGNER ZONE
KAM'S DESIGNER ZONE

The creative wall design and the pattern on the closet are artistic. It adds zing to the white and brown theme of the room. The contemporary design of the bed is interesting and worth copying. Wooden boards fixed on the false ceiling amaze us. It is a calm and cool room perfect for relaxation.

​Room for the guest

Bedroom Interior Design KAM'S DESIGNER ZONE Classic style bedroom
KAM&#39;S DESIGNER ZONE

Bedroom Interior Design

KAM'S DESIGNER ZONE
KAM&#39;S DESIGNER ZONE
KAM'S DESIGNER ZONE

Beautiful motifs in black and gold on walls and ceiling glowing under the golden light of the spotlights has made this room pleasantly artistic. The four picture frames immediately grabs our attention. It looks like a single painting cut into four and is creating an amazing visual effect. It is a pleasant room showing the creativity of the designer and the homemaker.

​Cheerful room for the kids

Kids Room Interior Design KAM'S DESIGNER ZONE Classic style bedroom
KAM&#39;S DESIGNER ZONE

Kids Room Interior Design

KAM'S DESIGNER ZONE
KAM&#39;S DESIGNER ZONE
KAM'S DESIGNER ZONE

The designer has done a wonderful job. Every space is different yet so similar. One thing is common in all room; they all are extraordinary. The motifs on the wall of kid’s room are radiating fresh energy. The splash of purple in white makes it obvious. No point for guessing the favorite color!


​Youthful delight

Bedroom Interior Design KAM'S DESIGNER ZONE Classic style bedroom
KAM&#39;S DESIGNER ZONE

Bedroom Interior Design

KAM'S DESIGNER ZONE
KAM&#39;S DESIGNER ZONE
KAM'S DESIGNER ZONE

This room will blow your mind! Just look at the amazing pattern created on the wall. It is creative and shows the artistic personality of the owner. Then there is this modern and innovative bed. The bold combination of white, black and red looks attractive together and proves that three is not a crowd. It complements each other like the members of the family.

Fashionable bathroom

Bathroom Interior Design KAM'S DESIGNER ZONE Classic style bathroom
KAM&#39;S DESIGNER ZONE

Bathroom Interior Design

KAM'S DESIGNER ZONE
KAM&#39;S DESIGNER ZONE
KAM'S DESIGNER ZONE

This is an aesthetically done bathroom with a modern touch. The space is a beautiful combination of Italian and composite marble. The curvy shape of the sink is complemented well by the mirror on the wall. The marble rings adorning the walls are enhancing its beauty. It is neat, clean and stunning!

Looking for more ideas and inspirations.Check out: A stunning and glamorous home in Mumbai

A beautiful and well-designed home in Mumbai
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks