A beautiful and well-designed family home in Pune

Every house says something! It is the reflection of the people who call it home. It is strange but true that each member of the family has their own distinct taste and different preferences. When it comes to decorating the home, everyone wants something of their choice. That is what family is all about! However, the professionals of Kam’s Designer Zone have done a phenomenal job in maintaining the individuality of each in this home. Each room is unique and has its own personality. Each space has its own signature style. Yet every space has blended well to make this flat a home for the family.

Have a look and get inspired!