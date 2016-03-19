This is how to have a luxurious home

A conservatory should have a place in every home, because it offers a stunning view on the outdoor world and the garden that surrounds it. There's nothing quite like having luncheon in the garden in these sumptuous surroundings. There is some magic happening in this room and it is due to the grand fabric piece that ornate the ceiling of the conservatory room. A dab of contemporary effect is included into this room with the vibrant green chandelier hung above the table. This design has been made possible by Orkun Indere Interiors.