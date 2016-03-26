Designing an open plan home

Many people have an ever growing desire for open spaces where they can revel in the beauty of Nature and where they are reminded of the beauty that exists all around. This element has been brought into homes over the years of modern living. More and more people decide to live in spaces that are almost without walls and where light flows everywhere. To live in one great big space is to live without barriers that hinder the thought processes going through the mind. Here are a few inspirations for open air living.