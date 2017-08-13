Your browser is out-of-date.

7 closet or built-in wardrobe ideas for your beautiful home

Residence at Rohini, New Delhi
We all love neat and beautifully organized home. Isn’t it? It’s relaxing to see a clutter-free home and it is not difficult to keep it so. We just need a little bit of planning and some assistance from the professionals to build closets that will keep your home arranged.

Designing closets is not an easy job. It requires a lot of brainstorming and planning. The first and foremost is incorporating it right in the architectural design of the house. Dimension of the closets, the shelves in it, space utilization, design, the aesthetic look and feel… everything needs to be planned. The closets should fulfill every requirement and blend with the interior of the room. Want to know how to design a perfect closet for your home? Let’s have a look for some amazing ideas!

1. ​Blended with the surrounding

A closet should be well integrated in the design of the room so that it blends with it. Make it look like a part of the room rather than a piece of furniture made in haste. Remember that the first impression is the last impression. Make that impression!

2. ​Custom-made closet

REFORMA INTEGRAL VILLA "EL PRESIDENTE"
It looks like a customized closet. A closet should be designed to meet every little requirement of the user. There should be space to hang clothes of all size. Drawers help in keeping the small items organized. It should have an in-built locker to keep your valuables safe. This one has it all. It is the closet specially made for you.

3. ​Delicate simplicity

Таунхаус в Подмосковье
It is a delicate and simple closet well lit by the natural light seeping in through the skylight. It takes courage to opt for an open design in the closet. But it is convenient to handle the garments and accessories when it is kept arranged in open. The drawers are there to keep the small and big items hidden from the view. The pristine white color is soothing and is making this simple closet special.

4. ​Symphony on the wall

Mittal Residence, Colaba, Mumbai
Mittal Residence, Colaba, Mumbai

The floor to ceiling doors of the closet made of self-design wood looks elegant. The long vertical lines on the door and the square handles placed in different heights in well synchronized. Together it is creating magic and looks like a work of art.

5. ​Vibrantly colorful

homify Modern style bedroom
Make the exterior of the closet vibrant and bubbling with energy to spread some life into the room. The surface of the closet is made up of the shiny reflective material. Whatever it looks from the inside, outside is definitely glowing bright. This design is for the bold ones who are forever young!

6. Going with the flow

Residence at Rohini, New Delhi
Residence at Rohini, New Delhi

Sliding doors in the closet are a great way to save space. In this picture, every inch of the space is used cleverly to build a remarkable closet that has completely merged with the theme of the room. The closet has the traditional door above, the sliding ones in the middle and long drawers below. The classic combination of wooden and white color always looks graceful.

7. ​Extended corner

Room 2 wardrobe view
Room 2 wardrobe view

Plan it before and use the corner which usually goes wasted or is challenging to use. White Formica is beautifully complimenting the patterned one. The closet is extended to build a small study table and then it merges with the television unit. It is an intelligent way to utilize the space. It’s amazing!

If you are looking for ideas to stylishly place television in your home, this ideabook is for you: 7 stylish ways to place television in your home

Which closet inspired you the most and will find place in your home? We are waiting to hear from you.


