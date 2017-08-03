10 decoration ideas for small apartments

When pressed for space, the first resort one turns to is to declutter so that more space is at one's disposition. Though this does make logical sense, there is no need venture out into this extremity simply because making space for newer furniture or decor still doesn't solve the space crunch issue that you might currently be facing.
This post throws light on a few tweaks that you can make to your existing furniture that will transform the way you see your home.
So what exactly holds you down? Furniture that doesn't exactly fit or smaller homes picked out due to a tight budget crunch? Whatever your answer is, there is absolutely no restriction that space restrictions can impose on you!
Read on to find out the how's, the why's and the where's! Do leave us your thoughts in the comments below.
Shift focus from the dearth of space to the beauty of the area. This can be done if the right decor and paints are in place to steal glances.
Here is a little preview of what the professionals at homify are capable of pulling off!
The paradigm shift in recent times from larger to smaller homes is evident. Making the most of small spaces is of the essence, and one way to do that is to choose loud colors and shapes for your furniture upholstery. This creates the illusion of a larger space, at the same time leaving you with brightly decorated spaces that speak for themselves.
Rather than having fixed allocated areas for storage that would otherwise consume area on the floor, opt for cabinets such as these. They add color and style to your room while serving the purpose of storing your belongings away.
One great way to layer up on storage space is via the use of bunk beds. They vertically capitalize on space leaving you with much more floor space. When placed in the children's room, they become more than just furniture. It's a win win situation all around!
Lighter tones tend to accentuate the space made available to you. Light colors permeate right through, leaving you feeling light and airy creating the illusion of space once again.
Furniture that is procured from the store comes in a variety of shapes and sizes, with none matching up to be the perfect one. Obtaining custom made furniture tends to cater to your spacial needs leaving you with more room.
Here's a play on vertical versus horizontal spaces. If you aren't blessed with enough of a bank balance, then opt for a home with higher ceilings to ensure that your it looks bigger than it actually is.
When pressed for space, open kitchens are a breath of fresh air. They tend to overstep overly decorated kitchens by miles. Keep it simple with shelves for bare essentials and an island for your culinary experimentation.
Multipurpose furniture tends to be the ideal resort when space is not by your side, or on your side! Head boards that function as shelves or cabins leave you with lesser worries. They can also function as partition spaces if used appropriately.
Separate spaces in your home with the ideas presented here.
One of the most ignored spaces in a home is the terrace. While it's great to soak in on the great outdoors when on a terrace, small things can greatly contribute to that experience. One of these entails the use of lamps to light up the space giving you a feeling of warmth and belonging.
Make the most of the space made available to you.