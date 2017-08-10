A beautiful home in Goregaon, Mumbai

Today’s home is a 1520 square foot abode that sits in Goregaon, one of the best known areas of Mumbai. The architects - Kalpesh Joshi and Pooja Joshi—decided to bring in a classic flavor to define the contemporary space with much aplomb. The stunning home has much understated elegance and a modern day element of panache. The architects have also taken care to use modern materials so that the home is easy to maintain even as it exudes some sleek charm. Come and have a look at this home to know more.
While the clean lines are the first thing to catch the eye, the architects have ensured that the home does not have a cold and sterile look. They have infused plenty of rich wooden features so that the space looks warm and inviting at the same time. The large globe with the wooden console and its glossy white top makes for a neat look with a natural grain running over the surface.
As soon as you enter the home, you are greeted by the open layout of the main hall. As you look around, you will find cosy nooks for seating and plenty of wooden features in terms of art and organisation. The specks of white lights meet the lines of golden lighting to create an understated effect.
The L shaped couch here is a contemporary one which makes for comfortable seating. In front, one will find a low slung coffee table. This makes it easy to set down drinks and remotes while watching TV. The entertainment unit is on the facing wall. These robust elements have been well balanced by the soft white curtains and their block printed beauty.
The crossed legs of the chairs and the simple dining table make this space an elegant one. The shelf on one side matches the grain of the wood, while two blue chairs make for a cosy sit out nearby.
The solid black and brown kitchen with its mirror finish cabinets have a pretty trellis on one side, dotted with some colorful bric a brac.
This yellow tiled wall is quite a surprising and sunny feature in the neutral hued kitchen!
With a line of lighting outlining the far wall and heavy red drapes, this neutral brown bedroom is quite a luxurious and stylish one!
This bedroom has a neat yellow wall with green and blue hues bringing in some bright character. The artwork on the sides also pops with shades of red.
This bedroom has a wooden bed which comes with a built in night stand and steps next to the platform. The brown stripes for the wall paper and the pops of color in the bedding and the curtains add generous contemporary detailing to this classic space.
