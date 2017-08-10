Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

A beautiful home in Goregaon, Mumbai

Justwords Justwords
DB WOODS , GOREGAON, J SQUARE - Architectural Studio J SQUARE - Architectural Studio Dining roomTables
Loading admin actions …

Today’s home is a 1520 square foot abode that sits in Goregaon, one of the best known areas of Mumbai. The architects - Kalpesh Joshi and Pooja Joshi—decided to bring in a classic flavor to define the contemporary space with much aplomb. The stunning home has much understated elegance and a modern day element of panache. The architects have also taken care to use modern materials so that the home is easy to maintain even as it exudes some sleek charm. Come and have a look at this home to know more.

​The Wooden Entrance Area

DB WOODS , GOREGAON, J SQUARE - Architectural Studio J SQUARE - Architectural Studio Corridor, hallway & stairs Accessories & decoration
J SQUARE—Architectural Studio

DB WOODS , GOREGAON

J SQUARE - Architectural Studio
J SQUARE—Architectural Studio
J SQUARE - Architectural Studio

While the clean lines are the first thing to catch the eye, the architects have ensured that the home does not have a cold and sterile look. They have infused plenty of rich wooden features so that the space looks warm and inviting at the same time. The large globe with the wooden console and its glossy white top makes for a neat look with a natural grain running over the surface.

​An Open Layout for the Main Hall

DB WOODS , GOREGAON, J SQUARE - Architectural Studio J SQUARE - Architectural Studio Dining roomTables
J SQUARE—Architectural Studio

DB WOODS , GOREGAON

J SQUARE - Architectural Studio
J SQUARE—Architectural Studio
J SQUARE - Architectural Studio

As soon as you enter the home, you are greeted by the open layout of the main hall. As you look around, you will find cosy nooks for seating and plenty of wooden features in terms of art and organisation. The specks of white lights meet the lines of golden lighting to create an understated effect.

​The Breezy Living Room

DB WOODS , GOREGAON, J SQUARE - Architectural Studio J SQUARE - Architectural Studio Living roomSofas & armchairs
J SQUARE—Architectural Studio

DB WOODS , GOREGAON

J SQUARE - Architectural Studio
J SQUARE—Architectural Studio
J SQUARE - Architectural Studio

The L shaped couch here is a contemporary one which makes for comfortable seating. In front, one will find a low slung coffee table. This makes it easy to set down drinks and remotes while watching TV. The entertainment unit is on the facing wall. These robust elements have been well balanced by the soft white curtains and their block printed beauty.

​The Simple Dining Room

DB WOODS , GOREGAON, J SQUARE - Architectural Studio J SQUARE - Architectural Studio Dining roomLighting
J SQUARE—Architectural Studio

DB WOODS , GOREGAON

J SQUARE - Architectural Studio
J SQUARE—Architectural Studio
J SQUARE - Architectural Studio

The crossed legs of the chairs and the simple dining table make this space an elegant one. The shelf on one side matches the grain of the wood, while two blue chairs make for a cosy sit out nearby.

​Pretty Touches in the Kitchen

DB WOODS , GOREGAON, J SQUARE - Architectural Studio J SQUARE - Architectural Studio KitchenStorage
J SQUARE—Architectural Studio

DB WOODS , GOREGAON

J SQUARE - Architectural Studio
J SQUARE—Architectural Studio
J SQUARE - Architectural Studio

The solid black and brown kitchen with its mirror finish cabinets have a pretty trellis on one side, dotted with some colorful bric a brac.

​Pop of Yellow

DB WOODS , GOREGAON, J SQUARE - Architectural Studio J SQUARE - Architectural Studio KitchenCabinets & shelves
J SQUARE—Architectural Studio

DB WOODS , GOREGAON

J SQUARE - Architectural Studio
J SQUARE—Architectural Studio
J SQUARE - Architectural Studio

This yellow tiled wall is quite a surprising and sunny feature in the neutral hued kitchen!


​The Luxurious Master Bedroom

DB WOODS , GOREGAON, J SQUARE - Architectural Studio J SQUARE - Architectural Studio BedroomBeds & headboards
J SQUARE—Architectural Studio

DB WOODS , GOREGAON

J SQUARE - Architectural Studio
J SQUARE—Architectural Studio
J SQUARE - Architectural Studio

With a line of lighting outlining the far wall and heavy red drapes, this neutral brown bedroom is quite a luxurious and stylish one!

​Shades of Blue and Green

DB WOODS , GOREGAON, J SQUARE - Architectural Studio J SQUARE - Architectural Studio BedroomAccessories & decoration
J SQUARE—Architectural Studio

DB WOODS , GOREGAON

J SQUARE - Architectural Studio
J SQUARE—Architectural Studio
J SQUARE - Architectural Studio

This bedroom has a neat yellow wall with green and blue hues bringing in some bright character. The artwork on the sides also pops with shades of red.

​Wooden Environs

DB WOODS , GOREGAON, J SQUARE - Architectural Studio J SQUARE - Architectural Studio BedroomBeds & headboards
J SQUARE—Architectural Studio

DB WOODS , GOREGAON

J SQUARE - Architectural Studio
J SQUARE—Architectural Studio
J SQUARE - Architectural Studio

This bedroom has a wooden bed which comes with a built in night stand and steps next to the platform. The brown stripes for the wall paper and the pops of color in the bedding and the curtains add generous contemporary detailing to this classic space.

For more design ideas, take a look at - Creating magic with wood in a duplex apartment in Raipur

6 simple ideas to design a Pooja Room at home
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks