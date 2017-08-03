A minimal and well-designed apartment in Bangalore

Bangalore is a city of opportunities and giving your house on rent is always a viable option if you’re not staying there yourself. Given the brief of designing an apartment for letting out in Horamavu, Bangalore, the team of interior architects at Space Trend envisaged a stylish minimalist décor that would give the house a trendy look within a low budget.
The television unit will be housed in style as we can see! The sleek black furniture and grey wall are in striking contrast to the white walls and floor.
The kitchen looks practical and designed for efficiency. The cool elegant white and beige of this space is warmed by a rich wooden door. Together with the splash of vibrant colour provided by the red furniture, we have an energetic ambience in this functional area!
Storage space is a major concern in apartments and this kitchen takes care of it beautifully! Any tenant would be thrilled to see the sufficient number of cabinets here. The elegant kitchen countertop will also be a delight to work on.
This trendy grey counter is a unique kind of workstation that can double as a shelf or as a breakfast bar, and also serves as a partition between the kitchen and the living areas.
If you have the option of working from home, a trendy home office is a must! The team at Space Trend have kept this in mind and designed a stylish and comfortable space to keep your mind focussed on your work.
The geometrical, functional yet trendy pattern of cabinets and shelves in elegant white and grey looks perfect for an office wall. Adding warmth to the ambience is a wooden floor.
The foyer is simple and airy, with a storage space and a creatively designed partition separating it from the television unit.
Viewed from this side, we see that the television unit is a striking combination of white, black and grey. The white cabinet is an excellent storage idea while the black base also provides space for ornaments or books. Fitted with sliding glass doors, this room will never lack fresh air and natural light!
The bedroom should be a relaxed and cheerful space and we see that the team at Space Trend has worked towards making it so. The dark wooden floor gives a rich look to the room with no extra effort and the yellow and white chequered cupboard adds vivacity and life to the ambience.
Space Trend have achieved the objective of creating, within an affordable budget, a stylish house for renting out. The innovative use of trendy designs within a minimalist décor has created a chic contemporary residence.
