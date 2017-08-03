A minimal and well-designed apartment in Bangalore

The bedroom should be a relaxed and cheerful space and we see that the team at Space Trend has worked towards making it so. The dark wooden floor gives a rich look to the room with no extra effort and the yellow and white chequered cupboard adds vivacity and life to the ambience.

Space Trend have achieved the objective of creating, within an affordable budget, a stylish house for renting out. The innovative use of trendy designs within a minimalist décor has created a chic contemporary residence.

For more inspiring ideas, take a look at this article:A fashionable family home in Mumbai