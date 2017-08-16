A modern penthouse apartment in New Delhi

Getting to live in a modern yet comfortable home is the only solace that you can get in a bustling city light New Delhi. This luxurious penthouse apartment is located in one of the poshest localities of the city and is equipped with all the modern features that you may desire. It won't be wrong to say that this apartment is the perfect example of the grand lifestyle that you can experience and enjoy in the capital of India.
To give you a real insight into the beauty of this apartment here are a few pictures that we have put together.
Once you enter the apartment the first area that you see is this spacious living room. The room is designed to accommodate a large gathering so that you have enough space to host parties. The entire decoration of the room has been done using neutral shades which gives it a rich look. Along with this to add a touch of colour and complete the look the designer has opted for purple ceiling to floor drapes.
Another thing that makes the living room such a grand looking space is the focal wall. To give it a textured look the designers have used triangular wooden planks which helps creates a unique layout. Along with this the focal wall is also highlighted with a strip of ceiling LED lights of white colour. These ceiling fixtures can also be used as night light.
The use of modern or contemporary furniture takes the entire look of this room to the next level. The coffee table placed within the area is made of interlocking sections that can also serve as three different tables if required. Along with this the interlocking design also makes it a great way to save space while having multiple furniture pieces in the same room.
Like every other common area of the house the dining room has also been designed using a combination of white and purple upholstery. By adding a little corner seating the designer is not only able to increases the capacity of the dining room but is also able to make it amazing look. This room to features a focal wall which acts like a partition between the kitchen and the dining.
Apart from the furniture another thing that adds a modern touch to the house is its unique partition cabinet. The staircase leading to the terrace of this penthouse apartment has been partitioned with a beautiful looking curio cabinet. This also makes the space multifunctional. Instead of opting for a traditional iron railing the designers have created a customised wooden curio storage to complement the decor.
To design a fully functional kitchen which is also modern can sometimes be a challenge. But you with this spacious house the designers have created a modular cooking space which is also easy to maintain. The cabinets have been made using wood whereas the counters are black granite which gives it the durability most people desire.
