A stunning transformation of a Patiala house

Ritika Tiwari Ritika Tiwari
project at patiala, Square Design Square Design Classic style houses
A lot of homes in Patiala are undergoing renovations. If you’ve ever been to Patiala, you would’ve seen that the city has wide roads and beautiful homes on either side. Imagine transforming your 20-year old house into a modern and technologically advanced bungalow? Owning a bungalow means you can design and decorate the way you want and it is a big thing in itself.

​House before the renovation

Before Renovation Square Design Classic style houses
Before Renovation

You will find many single-storey houses in Patiala which were made a few decades ago. Most of these old homes are going for renovation. Other than the houses being old, they lack space and proper infrastructure. In Patiala, most families live as a joint family, unlike the nuclear family system in the urban areas. With increase in the number of family members, the space needed is more.

​3D design of the new house

3D view after selecting all material Square Design Classic style houses Tire,Wheel,Cloud,Land vehicle,Sky,Car,Vehicle,Building,Property,Plant
3D view after selecting all material

Looking at the 3D design, it looks like the architect has done an excellent job and given a 360 degrees transformation to the existing structure. The architecture transformed a 1400 square feet home into a 2800 square feet luxurious bungalow.

​Bits and pieces of the project

Work In Progress Square Design Classic style houses
Work In Progress

Since the basic structure was strong, it wasn’t completely demolished and the second storey was built on top of it.  Red bricks were used for the construction since it keeps the house cool in the summers, unlike the concrete bricks. Summers in Patiala can be as hot as 40 degree Celsius. The motive of the architect was to achieve a modern and contemporary look.

​The finished product

After Renovation picture Square Design Classic style houses
After Renovation picture

The results are mindblowing. The use of beige and browns give the house a sophisticated look. Combination of the rock wall, wooden walking gate, and iron parking gate is the highlight of the bungalow. The huge balconies call for endless nights of laughter and stories. Not only that, the building has a beautiful terrace, where one can grow herbs and vegetables. It is the perfect place to throw house parties.

​Another beautiful photo of the renovated house

After Finaly Details Square Design Classic style houses
After Finaly Details

Even though the basic structure was kept the same, the windows of the ground floor were replaced with glass and polished wood windows. Upgrading your house not only makes it spacious but also gives you the opportunity to design the way you want it to be.

For more inspiration, checkout this ideabook.

This Jaipur home was fashionably designed in Rupees 20 lakhs
Which part of the renovation inspired you the most?


