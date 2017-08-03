A stunning transformation of a Patiala house

A lot of homes in Patiala are undergoing renovations. If you’ve ever been to Patiala, you would’ve seen that the city has wide roads and beautiful homes on either side. Imagine transforming your 20-year old house into a modern and technologically advanced bungalow? Owning a bungalow means you can design and decorate the way you want and it is a big thing in itself.
You will find many single-storey houses in Patiala which were made a few decades ago. Most of these old homes are going for renovation. Other than the houses being old, they lack space and proper infrastructure. In Patiala, most families live as a joint family, unlike the nuclear family system in the urban areas. With increase in the number of family members, the space needed is more.
Looking at the 3D design, it looks like the architect has done an excellent job and given a 360 degrees transformation to the existing structure. The architecture transformed a 1400 square feet home into a 2800 square feet luxurious bungalow.
Since the basic structure was strong, it wasn’t completely demolished and the second storey was built on top of it. Red bricks were used for the construction since it keeps the house cool in the summers, unlike the concrete bricks. Summers in Patiala can be as hot as 40 degree Celsius. The motive of the architect was to achieve a modern and contemporary look.
The results are mindblowing. The use of beige and browns give the house a sophisticated look. Combination of the rock wall, wooden walking gate, and iron parking gate is the highlight of the bungalow. The huge balconies call for endless nights of laughter and stories. Not only that, the building has a beautiful terrace, where one can grow herbs and vegetables. It is the perfect place to throw house parties.
Even though the basic structure was kept the same, the windows of the ground floor were replaced with glass and polished wood windows. Upgrading your house not only makes it spacious but also gives you the opportunity to design the way you want it to be.
