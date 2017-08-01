A beautiful apartment in the heart of Mumbai

How beautiful it would be to wake up looking at the sea? The house is located in Bandra, also known as the queen of suburbs of Mumbai, is a posh locality, with the perfect blend of modernity and antiquity. At the the north-most end of Bandra is the Bandra fort, overlooking the Bandra-Worli sealink. On the other hand, sky-high buildings grace the suburb’s skyline.

This contemporary apartment located in Bandra is an example of the suburb’s charm and luxurious life.