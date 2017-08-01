A beautiful apartment in the heart of Mumbai

How beautiful it would be to wake up looking at the sea? The house is located in Bandra, also known as the queen of suburbs of Mumbai, is a posh locality, with the perfect blend of modernity and antiquity. At the the north-most end of Bandra is the Bandra fort, overlooking the Bandra-Worli sealink. On the other hand, sky-high buildings grace the suburb’s skyline.
This contemporary apartment located in Bandra is an example of the suburb’s charm and luxurious life.
The master bedroom is decorated it in the hues of maroon and gold, giving it a royal and timeless look. The quirky design on the curtains adds a touch of modernity to the bedroom. The comfortable bed and warm duvet ensures a peaceful sleep in the night. There are two side tables on either side of the bedroom, so that you can have a small personal space to yourself.
As soon as you enter the apartment, you are greeted by a bright and spacious living room. It gives a very welcoming and relaxing vibe. The door’s golden mosaic design gives the apartment a modern look. The living room is minimalistic, consisting of only what is essential.
The living room is decorated in hues, tints, and shades of gold. The furniture is simple, comfortable, and pleasing to the eyes. The tiny details such as the wall decor and items placed on the centerpiece enhance the beauty of the living room.
You will never find this elaborately decorated bathroom elsewhere. The gorgeous ceramic wall add character to the bathroom. The huge shower is one of the best features of the apartment. Everything in the bathroom appears to be in sync with each other. While the rest of the apartment is decorated in shades of gold, white and light brown dominate the bathroom, giving it an earthy look.
Decorated with flowers and in hues of green, this is one kitchen you can’t stop yourself cooking in. There is enough storage space and work area. The tiny dining table with green chairs is perfect for a quiet and peaceful meal.
If you are out of ideas for work, spend some time in this huge balcony with a cup of steaming coffee. It showcases the busy streets of Bandra. Sunset is the best in Bandra and this is the perfect spot to experience it.
For more ideas, check out this ideabook.