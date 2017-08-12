Your browser is out-of-date.

A spacious and elegant residence in Mumbai

Justwords Justwords
JANKI KUTIR APARTMENT, The design house The design house Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
Loading admin actions …

Hustle and bustle is a way of life in the modern cosmopolitan city of Mumbai. After the hectic daily grind it is a tired individual who returns home after a long day. It is therefore all the more important for said individual’s home to be as beautiful and relaxing as possible! When you have the good fortune to have a spacious house with a terrace in pricey Mumbai, you should definitely not compromise on décor! Today we’ll have a look at the wonders wrought by interior architects The Design House in Janki Kutir Apartment. Let’s begin!

​Modern and functional kitchen

JANKI KUTIR APARTMENT, The design house The design house Modern kitchen
The kitchen is smart, sleek and functional with a minimalist look. The decorators have favoured a monochromatic colour scheme with a touch of natural wood for warmth.

​Simple and cheery living room

JANKI KUTIR APARTMENT, The design house The design house Modern living room
The living room looks cool and elegant with light, neutral colours and comfortable, stylish furniture. The glass-topped metal coffee table with a wooden shelf adds a touch of quirkiness that gives the area personality. The monochromatic framed art on the wall looks trendy while the pretty cushions add cheeriness and colour.

​Flowers for freshness

JANKI KUTIR APARTMENT, The design house The design house Modern living room
There’s nothing like a vase of flowers to add natural colour and freshness to the ambience and this beautiful arrangement of lilies that matches the cushions does just that! The irregularly-shaped side table complements the quirky look of the coffee table.

​Rustic chic

JANKI KUTIR APARTMENT, The design house The design house Modern living room
The natural wooden look of the furniture and panelling on the other walls of the living room not only warms the ambience but also imparts a look of classy rusticity. The intriguing ceiling light contributes a dollop of trendiness and the large windows ensure a wealth of natural light and fresh air.

Cosy eating

JANKI KUTIR APARTMENT, The design house The design house Modern dining room
This informal dining arrangement looks so stylish and cosy! The focus is on rusticity with wood and stone veneers, a creative lighting arrangement, and an old-fashioned clock overhead.

​Warmth in the bedroom

JANKI KUTIR APARTMENT, The design house The design house Modern style bedroom
The wooden floor and furniture and unique space-saving shelf behind the bed give the bedroom an atmosphere of warmth and comfort. The creative wall lamps add a fun element and we love the long window seat with a green view!


The trendy bathroom

JANKI KUTIR APARTMENT, The design house The design house Modern bathroom
The bathroom is a delightful creation of stone and glass. We love the unconventional shape of the mirror and trendy washbasin. Flowers are present here too, like in the other rooms, and add a dollop of colour, freshness, and charm.

​A cosy evening on the terrace

JANKI KUTIR APARTMENT, The design house The design house Modern balcony, veranda & terrace Sky,Property,Building,Shade,Interior design,Architecture,House,Urban design,Floor,Residential area
A roomy terrace with a lovely view is an enviable asset in Mumbai! The team of architects has done up the area with rustic stone and lots of cushions. A perfect space for unwinding after a long day!

An innovative blend of trendiness and old-fashioned charm has been achieved with flair by The Design House. Rustic features complement modern elegance to create a beautiful residence.

Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


