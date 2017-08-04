Your browser is out-of-date.

An ethnic yet modern family home in Mumbai

Justwords Justwords
OMKAR ALTA MONTE, J SQUARE - Architectural Studio
Loading admin actions …

When you buy a luxury apartment, it is essential to have a classy décor to match. Taking the advice of professional decorators ensures that you get a dream home. The architects at J Square undertook the Omkar Alta Monte project in Malad, Mumbai, and their professional expertise is evident in every room of this stunning house that has been done up with a focus on a traditional rustic look combined with trendy elements. Let’s take the tour of this stylish residence that personifies the cosmopolitan city where it is located.

​A classy look for the master bedroom

MASTER BEDROOM J SQUARE - Architectural Studio
J SQUARE—Architectural Studio

MASTER BEDROOM

J SQUARE - Architectural Studio
J SQUARE—Architectural Studio
J SQUARE - Architectural Studio

The natural wooden floor, bed, and side tables as well as the attractively textured backlit headboard imbue this beautiful bedroom with loads of rustic chic, which is further enhanced by the lovely traditional fabric that has been used for the furnishings and by the pretty hanging lamp. Adding a trendy touch to the ambience are the floating shelves that not only look sleek but are an excellent space-saving storage idea.  We love the little spotlights highlighting the ornaments and books on the shelves! The ingenious idea of a backlit false ceiling adds dollops of trendy style.

An elegant passage

PASSAGE J SQUARE - Architectural Studio
J SQUARE—Architectural Studio

PASSAGE

J SQUARE - Architectural Studio
J SQUARE—Architectural Studio
J SQUARE - Architectural Studio

Not being a proper living space, the passage is one place in the house that is often neglected. However, it is important that every part of the house showcase the décor and the expert team of designers have cleverly brought rustic style into the passage as well. Note the wooden beams on the ceiling – such a simple, space-saving way of enhancing the décor! Together with the arrangement of traditional paintings on the wall, the passage has become a beautiful space.

Living and dining areas blend traditional charm and trendy style

LIVING & DINING J SQUARE - Architectural Studio
J SQUARE—Architectural Studio

LIVING & DINING

J SQUARE - Architectural Studio
J SQUARE—Architectural Studio
J SQUARE - Architectural Studio

The use of sleek wooden furniture and ethnic-looking printed fabric for the curtains and cushions brings the rustic chic of the bedroom into the living area as well. The dining table with its innovatively designed chairs is set snugly against a lovely patterned backlit wall, thus saving space as well as creating an extremely trendy and stylish place for eating meals. The three contemporary hanging lights enhance the ambience manifold.

​Saving space and creating style

LIVING J SQUARE - Architectural Studio
J SQUARE—Architectural Studio

LIVING

J SQUARE - Architectural Studio
J SQUARE—Architectural Studio
J SQUARE - Architectural Studio

We love the idea of these illuminated floating shelves for displaying ornaments – adding charm without taking up space! The furniture is sleek, compact and stylish and the area is lit up by modern recessed lights.

​A sporty bedroom

KIDS ROOM J SQUARE - Architectural Studio
J SQUARE—Architectural Studio

KIDS ROOM

J SQUARE - Architectural Studio
J SQUARE—Architectural Studio
J SQUARE - Architectural Studio

The unique bedroom is clearly for a football fan! There is a large Real Madrid logo on the wall and a football beanbag on the ground. The combination of white with striking blue and orange detailing, blue-topped side tables, and a backlit false ceiling completes a vibrant, trendy sporty atmosphere.

J Square have used wood and traditional fabrics in conjunction with trendy designs and backlighting to fashion a beautiful residence that epitomises contemporary ethnic chic.

Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


