A minimal yet lavish 4bhk home in Bangalore

Designing your home is an extremely important task, for it should not only be a reflection of your personality but also provide an environment where you can relax after a long day and be invigorated for the next. Today we’ll explore a project undertaken by interior architects Space Trend in Bangalore that was required to blend traditional charm with modern style. Let’s take a look!
There is plenty of cosy seating for movie-viewing. The wooden panel behind the television adds warmth to the space while the trendy centre table is a stylish touch.
The dining area is a simple, classy and elegant combination of white with black detailing. The red lamp and snazzy transparent partition with the bold design strike a vibrant note.
Such a calm atmosphere in neutral colours for some relaxing television time!
Entering the living area, we see the innovatively designed stylish furniture that strikes a modern note.
The white colour palette with black details, red accents and a touch of woodwork is prevalent throughout the house. Large windows will let in fresh air and natural light.
The combination of a black floor and white and brown wood for the cabinets, which have long sleek handles, gives the kitchen a trendy, functional look.
Viewed from the other side, we can see just how spectacular and spacious the kitchen is, with plenty of storage space.
The wooden floor in the bedroom adds a wealth of richness to this cosy sleeping area.
A monochromatic colour scheme is teamed with stylish sanitary ware and an ingenious mirrored wall.
This cute pink and white girl’s bedroom has a butterfly mat and matching butterfly headboard. We love the curved side tables and round mirror!
As in the other rooms, once the curtains are drawn the room will be filled with light.
The vibrant multi-coloured mosaic panels are the highlight of this trendy bathroom for the girl’s bedroom!
This bedroom has an austere minimalist beauty with a striking grey floor.
The unique reclining chair and huge mirror give this simple room dollops of personality.
The minimalist theme is repeated here, with a classy use of neutral colours and elegant furniture.
This bedroom proves that minimalism can make a stylish statement!
As in the earlier bathroom, mosaic panels add charm to the bathroom.
The rich ambience of this living space makes for an ideal home theatre!
Opting for a trendy minimalist style, the team at Space Trend has created a simple, stylish décor in a lavish residence.
