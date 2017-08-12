Your browser is out-of-date.

A minimal yet lavish 4bhk home in Bangalore

Residence at Sarjapur Road, Space Trend Space Trend Modern dining room
Designing your home is an extremely important task, for it should not only be a reflection of your personality but also provide an environment where you can relax after a long day and be invigorated for the next. Today we’ll explore a project undertaken by interior architects Space Trend in Bangalore that was required to blend traditional charm with modern style. Let’s take a look!

​Spacious and cosy

TV Area Space Trend Modern media room Furniture,Building,Television,Couch,Picture frame,Cabinetry,Comfort,Wood,Interior design,House
There is plenty of cosy seating for movie-viewing. The wooden panel behind the television adds warmth to the space while the trendy centre table is a stylish touch.

​Elegant dining

Dining Area Space Trend Modern dining room Foyer,dining table
The dining area is a simple, classy and elegant combination of white with black detailing. The red lamp and snazzy transparent partition with the bold design strike a vibrant note.

​Television room

TV Area Space Trend Modern media room
Such a calm atmosphere in neutral colours for some relaxing television time!

​Trendy furniture

Living Area Space Trend Modern living room
Entering the living area, we see the innovatively designed stylish furniture that strikes a modern note.

​Simple and spacious living area

Living Area Space Trend Modern living room
The white colour palette with black details, red accents and a touch of woodwork is prevalent throughout the house. Large windows will let in fresh air and natural light.

​Modern and functional kitchen

Kitchen Space Trend Modern kitchen kitchen cabinet,traditional kitchen
The combination of a black floor and white and brown wood for the cabinets, which have long sleek handles, gives the kitchen a trendy, functional look.


​Loads of style

Kitchen Space Trend Modern kitchen
Viewed from the other side, we can see just how spectacular and spacious the kitchen is, with plenty of storage space.

​Luxurious repose in the master bedroom

Master Bedroom Space Trend Modern style bedroom
The wooden floor in the bedroom adds a wealth of richness to this cosy sleeping area.

​A beautiful master bathroom

Master Bedroom Toilet Space Trend Modern bathroom
A monochromatic colour scheme is teamed with stylish sanitary ware and an ingenious mirrored wall.

​A pretty bedroom

Girls Bedroom Space Trend Modern style bedroom children's bedding,girl's bedroom
This cute pink and white girl’s bedroom has a butterfly mat and matching butterfly headboard. We love the curved side tables and round mirror!

​Quaint and charming

Girls Bedroom Space Trend Modern style bedroom
As in the other rooms, once the curtains are drawn the room will be filled with light.

​Mosaic beauty

Girls Bedroom - Toilet Space Trend Modern bathroom
The vibrant multi-coloured mosaic panels are the highlight of this trendy bathroom for the girl’s bedroom!

​Minimalist style in the boy’s bedroom

Boys Bedroom Space Trend Modern style bedroom boy's bedroom,children's bedding
This bedroom has an austere minimalist beauty with a striking grey floor.

​Trendy accessories

Boys Bedroom Space Trend Modern style bedroom
The unique reclining chair and huge mirror give this simple room dollops of personality.

​Sleek comfort in the guestroom

Guest Bedroom Space Trend Modern style bedroom
The minimalist theme is repeated here, with a classy use of neutral colours and elegant furniture.

​Beauty in simplicity

Guest Bedroom Space Trend Modern style bedroom
This bedroom proves that minimalism can make a stylish statement!

​Dark splendour in the guest bathroom

Guest Bedroom - Toilet Space Trend Modern bathroom
As in the earlier bathroom, mosaic panels add charm to the bathroom.

​Snazzy style in the home theatre

Home Theatre Area Space Trend Modern media room
The rich ambience of this living space makes for an ideal home theatre!

Opting for a trendy minimalist style, the team at Space Trend has created a simple, stylish décor in a lavish residence.

