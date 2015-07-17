Luxury penthouse living

Light shades of creams, whites, and hints of gold help to create a setting of tangible lightness in the shared living area. Furnishing within the space maintain a consistent modern style with all items balancing as a holistic collection. Organisation of the furnishing is especially notable here with each item placed to create subtle distinctions between the various zones.

Additionally, furnishing within the living area has been considered to include plenty of comfy seating options, with the expectation that the owners will be drawn into the communal spaces to socialise and spend time with eachother.