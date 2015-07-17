Luxury penthouse living

Today on homify, we invite you to breathe in the fresh coastal air, and immerse yourself inside a penthouse of unparalleled luxury. Being situated directly opposite the beach it was important that the views of the seascape weren't under appreciated. WN Interiors response was to provide panoramic views from each of the three levels of the home. Internal spaces are generous in size and have been filled with high quality finishes and thoughtful furnishing choices. So without further introduction necessary; come see inside the holiday home that you've always dreamed of owning.
The penthouse expresses itself over three distinct levels, with each including an abundance of individual flair and an overarching sensation of luxury. Externally, it's a home that reflects a modern architectural style consisting of bold geometric shapes with sections of both straight and curved surfaces. Modern materials of glass and stained metal panels assists to make this home a unique addition to the street.
Light shades of creams, whites, and hints of gold help to create a setting of tangible lightness in the shared living area. Furnishing within the space maintain a consistent modern style with all items balancing as a holistic collection. Organisation of the furnishing is especially notable here with each item placed to create subtle distinctions between the various zones.
Additionally, furnishing within the living area has been considered to include plenty of comfy seating options, with the expectation that the owners will be drawn into the communal spaces to socialise and spend time with eachother.
White, seamless cabinetry provide the kitchen with a bold look, while necessary contrast is gained by the selection of a black stone for the working surfaces. Mirrors have been used as the material for the splashback surfaces, which not only looks amazing, but also gives the appearance of a larger space—not that this kitchen was lacking in size!
It's within the bedroom that proves how attention to detail can really pay off. Our gaze is immediately drawn to the curved glazing that extends across the walls entirety. What a lovely awaking it would be as natural light and a soft breeze enters the room every morning.
Once again we see mirrors used as an interesting design accent, but this time it's by the custom-built closets that curve along the wall.
The bathroom is a décor that inspires a sense of being in a high-end spa retreat. It's a space that is there to be enjoyed, with its large walk in washing area, to the generously sized ceramic bathtub.
The design of the penthouse has been carefully crafted to maximise coastal orientation to ensure those that dwell inside enjoy panoramic views of the stunning scenery. Drawing inspiration from the boardwalks that front the beach below, the penthouse incorporates a substantial decking area complete with an outdoor dining table and chairs. During the warmer months there's no doubt that dining will occur regularly on this beautiful deck.
