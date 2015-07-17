Tradition and contemporary: The home of contrast

Our final snapshot of the home reveals the amazing design interplay between the extension and the existing home. The transparent glass appears as a natural addition of the brickwork it adjoins. Few could have predicted that the merging of the two design styles could be so effortless, but the design team have proved it can be done.

Overall, the extension has been a fantastic investment for the owners who can now enjoy spending their days in an attractive new setting. It really has changed the way they spend their time at home and will benefit them long into the future.

For more home extension inspiration be sure to click the link below to see inside a stunning modern extension.

A spectacular modern extension