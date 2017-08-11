Your browser is out-of-date.

A beautiful and well designed apartment in Mumbai

Justwords Justwords
Apartment in the Western Suburban of Mumbai, The design house The design house Modern living room Wood Yellow
Situated in a suburban part of west Mumbai, this spacious apartment was brilliantly renovated by the interior architects at The Design House to meet the needs of a multi-generation family. Though the location of the living room was unchanged, everything else was spatially reconfigured and trendy designs were introduced. Cosy furnishing, earthy elements like wood and stone, stylish lighting and elegant colours have made a world of difference to this abode. The windows were resized and their locations were changed to bring in as much natural light and fresh air as possible. The apartment is Vastu-compliant too.

Warm and elegant entry

Warmly Lit Corridor
Warmly Lit Corridor

Warmly Lit Corridor

The design house
The design house
The design house

Gorgeously patterned wooden doors, a storage-friendly console on the right and a stunning mirror make the entryway one of a kind. The rugged stone wall cladding and shiny brass vases lend grandeur and personality. Wood appears on the ceiling too for added warmth.

Spacious and stylish living

Living Room
The design house

Living Room

The design house
The design house
The design house

Dark and smooth wooden surfaces paired with a stylish entertainment unit, luxurious sofas and bright printed cushions make the living room unique and inviting. The windows bring in tons of sunlight for a cheerful vibe.

Chic prayer nook

Mandir
The design house

Mandir

The design house
The design house
The design house

Inbuilt niches, a beautiful white and brown console and elegant wallpaper are the highlights of this trendy prayer nook.

Cutting-edge kitchen

Kitchen
The design house

Kitchen

The design house
The design house
The design house

Bright white and cool grey make for a very contemporary combination in this spacious kitchen lined with smooth cabinets. Ample lighting, stylish backsplash tiles and trendy appliances add to the appeal.

Sophisticated master bedroom

Master Bedroom
The design house

Master Bedroom

The design house
The design house
The design house

Classy wooden elements, a modern bed, sober and soft hues and floor to ceiling windows are the attractions of the master bedroom. The lighting is soothing and the striped wall cladding is very cool.

Master Bedroom
The design house

Master Bedroom

The design house
The design house
The design house

Smooth and elegant wooden closets flank the entrance to the attached bathroom of the master bedroom! Very clever touch.


Vibrant and playful kid’s room

Kid's Room
The design house

Kid's Room

The design house
The design house
The design house

A sleek study unit, storage-friendly window seat and bright colours like yellow, green, and pink make the kid’s room cheerful and fun.

Kid's Room
The design house

Kid's Room

The design house
The design house
The design house

The sleeping area comes with an overhead bunk for playing, resting or reading story books. The vibrant bedspread, quirky V-shaped wall shelves and inbuilt wardrobe take care of both aesthetics and functionality.

A lively bathroom

Colourful Wall-Tiled Washroom
The design house

Colourful Wall-Tiled Washroom

The design house
The design house
The design house

Peppy shades of orange and yellow dominate the kid’s bathroom for a bold and youthful look. Circular mirrors, stylish sanitary fixtures and beautiful mosaic tiles complete the look here.

Soothing guest bedroom

Guest Bedroom
The design house

Guest Bedroom

The design house
The design house
The design house

Soft whites, greys and blues make the guest bedroom peaceful and relaxing. The dark wooden wardrobe is a contrasting and warm touch.

Earthy and classy

Washroom
The design house

Washroom

The design house
The design house
The design house

Sleek stone tiles on the wall, marble sink unit and a dark wooden door make this bathroom both elegant and cosy. The earthy hues are nicely contrasted by the fresh greens.

Modern luxury

Bathroom
The design house

Bathroom

The design house
The design house
The design house

A filigreed panel on the ceiling takes this modern bathroom to the zenith of luxury. Clear glass shower doors, a stylish sink, and warm wooden surfaces make the bathing experience memorable.

Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


