How to save energy with air conditioning?

Creating the perfect home is not only about aesthetics, but about comfort as well. Temperature plays a big part in comfort. A house that is too warm will never be comfortable, although it may have the most comfortable furniture. So we say when the going gets hot, there's always an air conditioner. However, if you live in a place where it's hot most of the time, it can get expensive to use air conditioning.
Fortunately, there are some ways you can save energy with air conditioning, and this idea guide is here to show you how. We will discuss some maintenance tips and also some other helpful ideas to make the most out of your cooling machine. So sit back, and get ready to cool down.
We tend to forget about fans when we're talking about air conditioners, but if you're looking to save money on energy costs, then it might be worth it to use the fan in addition to the air conditioner.This is because the fan can help circulate the cool air, thus making the room cooler, without having to turn up the air conditioner.
Closing all the vents in the lower portion of your home will save energy with air conditioning. This is because cool air tends to travel downwards, while hot air rises upwards, and by closing all the vents in the lower part of the house, you're forcing all the air up the top part of the house first and cooling it progressively as it comes down.
One way to save energy with air conditioning is to make sure it is performing efficiently. A dirty filter will reduce the performance and efficiency of an air conditioner, making it use more energy than necessary. Hence, you need to check your air conditioner's air filter every month to make sure it's clean. Ideally, the air conditioner's air filter should be changed every three months for it to work in perfect condition and save energy at the same time.
If your objective is not to cool the whole house down, but rather to make specific areas cool, then using a window or portable unit is ideal. Window or portable units use about fifty percent less the energy a central air conditioning system would use to cool down the same area. Browse through window designs here on homify for more ideas and inspiration.
Keep the air coming inside cool, by making sure the places where the ducts run through parts of your home without air conditioning, are properly insulated. This simple but very essential step will improve the efficiency of your air conditioning and save on energy costs.
Rearrange your furniture to prevent it from obstructing air conditioning vents. If you have a sofa covering the vents, you are cooling down the back of the sofa more than actually cooling down the room. You can also buy plastic pieces for your vents to force air to go in the right direction. However, the easiest and most efficient way is actually to simply rearrange your furniture to make sure it is not obstructing any air conditioning vents.