7 materials to coat the walls of your home

There are plenty of options to decorate the walls of your home with. From keeping it simple with fully finished walls to rustic walls which speak for themselves, it's safe to say that at homify, you are spoiled for choice. Before you venture out to discover more of these, we've handpicked seven of the best.
Natural stone is perfect for rooms which come with walls of great height. Again sticking to neutral hues is advised, because at the end of the day, you want the texture of the wall to be the focal point. Adding complementary furniture in grey or brown hues would be an added bonus while bright cushions would complete your room.
Walls do not necessarily have to come with smooth finishes as this image so beautifully demonstrates. The course structure adds a certain dynamic to the wall which colors or designs cannot replicate. Beige or light shades of cream are ideal as they keep the beauty of the wall in tact while paying attention to every tiny detail. Natural stone can be used for the same as it exudes to certain amount of grace that no the other element can boast of.
Simplicity comes with a great deal of perks. A bit of innovation is enough to make simplicity shine. Take for example this bricked wall: all in all, it's a fairly simple design. Textured paint is used to elevate the subtle detail that has gone into creating the wall. A cavity in the wall makes for a rather alluring appeal while the lightly paired furniture completes the room.
To pay homage to the times of yesteryear, pay close attention to this next idea. Red bricks add a rustic touch to just about any wall creating a homely environment. Wooden floors complement the red bricked wall far too well. If you want to maintain the balance between urban and rustic living, then there's no better way of saying it than with colors. Add in bright decor such as the red carpet shown to link the wall with the decor.
Tiled walls allow for a great deal of creativity. With each tile you are presented with an opportunity to add detail and motifs of your choice. You can pick out the wall right next to the entrance of your home to experiment with. Beige, cream tones and generally light hued colors are ideal for this sort of experimentation. To complete the wall, add a pebble pit at the bottom and make your home seem more alive.
Dry wall panels are a great way to integrate lighting in your walls. The simple illusion of false walls is all it takes to create a masterpiece such as this. Go wild with your ideas and you can do just about anything with the walls of your home. Creating a maze in the wall with the lights leading to a desired spot can garner you the interest of your guests in no time at all.
Geometric imprints on the walls leave a long lasting impression and the best way to incorporate them is via Porcelain or natural stone. When it comes to geometric prints, shades are of the essence. Rather than playing with colors, look to play with multiple shades of a given sober color such as cream. This essentially accentuates the overall impact that the wall will leave on by passers. To finish off, pick out a wall hanging that does not overpower the essence of the wall. Complete the room by opting for similar hued furniture with a hint of nature.