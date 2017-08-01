Your browser is out-of-date.

15 ideas to incorporate when partitioning the rooms in your home

Natasha Kurien Natasha Kurien
Aménagement d'un appartement de 70m2 en Isère, Sonia HADDON Interior Designer Sonia HADDON Interior Designer Modern living room
Gone are the days when homes came well equipped with precise demarcations to mark the end and start of rooms. Wide spaces may, in some cases, be, well too wide which is when it is essential to divide them. Resorting to the age old technique of buildings walls is passe' in today's time. 

Here is where you can let your creativity flow, mixing and matching elements as well as colors to create a welcoming space. 

Pick out some of your favorite ideas from this ideabook and tell us which one made it to the thresholds of your home 

​1. The glass wall

homify Modern living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

Create two rooms with the magic of a single wall. For an added sense of opulence, opt for reflective surfaces as is the case in this brilliantly divided room. Team it up with white hues or lighter shades so as to not overpower it.

​2. Potted plants

casa bdg15, Alfagrama estudio Alfagrama estudio Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Alfagrama estudio

Alfagrama estudio
Alfagrama estudio
Alfagrama estudio

 Add a spot of greenery to your home with the simplest of all partition ideas- potted plants. The aesthetic sense of your home is upped by quite a deal while the purpose of a divider is served at the same time.

3. ​Venetian doors

Apartamento Prudente , daniela kuhn arquitetura daniela kuhn arquitetura Modern windows & doors
daniela kuhn arquitetura

daniela kuhn arquitetura
daniela kuhn arquitetura
daniela kuhn arquitetura

Venetian doors have been used as the ideal partition unit for quite some time now. Not only do they partition the areas of your choice, but also add an aesthetic sense to any wall they touch! Keep the blinds open or close them up if privacy is what you seek. 

​4. Concrete wall

homify Modern living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

 If the previous wall does not appeal to you, then there's nothing wrong in falling back on the basics. Divide your rooms with concrete walls. Pick out a color that complements the colors in your home. 

5. Meet me halfway?

Madeira em pauta para um casal que adora receber, Helô Marques Associados Helô Marques Associados Rustic style living room
Helô Marques Associados

Helô Marques Associados
Helô Marques Associados
Helô Marques Associados

Here comes a very innovative idea that puts all misconceptions about partition walls at bay. The space between the two halves of the wall can be used as a stand or showcase depending on your choice. Pick out contrasting colors for best results. 

6. Furniture

homify Modern living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

Light furniture such as this adds a sense of modernity to the room. On entry into the room, the functionality of the furniture as a partition isn't the first thing that comes to mind. This is precisely where the beauty lies. 


7. Sliding doors

Residência SSC, A/ZERO Arquitetura A/ZERO Arquitetura Modern living room
A/ZERO Arquitetura

A/ZERO Arquitetura
A/ZERO Arquitetura
A/ZERO Arquitetura

Sliding doors go hand in hand with blinds as this next partition idea demonstrates. Either blinds or sliding doors work by themselves as well. Stick to neutral hues such as brown or cream for best results. 

8. With a kitchen island

UMA CASA COM PERSONALIDADE !!!, Fernanda Moreira - DESIGN DE INTERIORES Fernanda Moreira - DESIGN DE INTERIORES Mediterranean style kitchen
Fernanda Moreira—DESIGN DE INTERIORES

Fernanda Moreira - DESIGN DE INTERIORES
Fernanda Moreira—DESIGN DE INTERIORES
Fernanda Moreira - DESIGN DE INTERIORES

To make full use of a partition, look to creating a kitchen island such as this. Not only are you left with well defined spaces but also a fully functional kitchen top. 

For more on partitioning, look here

9. Singleton wall

homify Modern kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

Separate the kitchen and utility with something as simple as a wall. Yes a simple wall can make all the difference in the world. 

Explore some ideas here as well. 

10. Multipurpose partition

ARL, Adriana Pierantoni Arquitetura & Design Adriana Pierantoni Arquitetura & Design Modern living room
Adriana Pierantoni Arquitetura &amp; Design

Adriana Pierantoni Arquitetura & Design
Adriana Pierantoni Arquitetura &amp; Design
Adriana Pierantoni Arquitetura & Design

Why settle on a single wall when you can, for a fact have a magnificent unit such as this separating rooms for you? Cut out little shelves to showcase your favorite artifacts and you are good to go! 

11. Furniture to the rescue

CASA PRAIA, Tweedie+Pasquali Tweedie+Pasquali Tropical style living room
Tweedie+Pasquali

Tweedie+Pasquali
Tweedie+Pasquali
Tweedie+Pasquali

If you're looking for the ideal back rest, then here comes the rescue. For all you bean bag junkies, this idea is exactly what you need! Best part is, people won't even notice that's it's primary purpose is to partition the room. 

12. Wooden partition

Apartamento 75m², Emmanuelle Eduardo Arquitetura e Interiores Emmanuelle Eduardo Arquitetura e Interiores Modern living room
Emmanuelle Eduardo Arquitetura e Interiores

Emmanuelle Eduardo Arquitetura e Interiores
Emmanuelle Eduardo Arquitetura e Interiores
Emmanuelle Eduardo Arquitetura e Interiores

Wooden partitions that attach themselves to the side of a wall are the perfect fit. Brown and white work well together, at the same time, so do contrasting shades. 

See what the professionals have to say right here

13. Modular furniture

Área social Residência, Danielle Barbosa DECOR|DESIGN Danielle Barbosa DECOR|DESIGN Modern living room
Danielle Barbosa DECOR|DESIGN

Danielle Barbosa DECOR|DESIGN
Danielle Barbosa DECOR|DESIGN
Danielle Barbosa DECOR|DESIGN

For full functionality, make use of the TV cabinet as a means to demarcate spaces in your home. The subtle presence of the stand at this location is what makes it stand out. 

14. Aligned with the wall

Escritório Jorge Machado arquitetura, Jorge Machado Arquitetos Jorge Machado Arquitetos Industrial style study/office Concrete Grey
Jorge Machado Arquitetos

Jorge Machado Arquitetos
Jorge Machado Arquitetos
Jorge Machado Arquitetos

Extend the premises of your wall with this simple shelf. The framework is simple in its demeanor with a few pops of color adding a serene ambiance. 

15. Using several screens of design

Aménagement d'un appartement de 70m2 en Isère, Sonia HADDON Interior Designer Sonia HADDON Interior Designer Modern living room
Sonia HADDON Interior Designer

Sonia HADDON Interior Designer
Sonia HADDON Interior Designer
Sonia HADDON Interior Designer

Another great way to reel in partitions is with a screen such as this. You are given the liberty to play with designs and colors that work well with the theme of your room. 

Let us know what you thought of this ideabook! 

