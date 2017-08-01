15 ideas to incorporate when partitioning the rooms in your home

Gone are the days when homes came well equipped with precise demarcations to mark the end and start of rooms. Wide spaces may, in some cases, be, well too wide which is when it is essential to divide them. Resorting to the age old technique of buildings walls is passe' in today's time.

Here is where you can let your creativity flow, mixing and matching elements as well as colors to create a welcoming space.

Pick out some of your favorite ideas from this ideabook and tell us which one made it to the thresholds of your home