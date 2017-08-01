15 ideas to incorporate when partitioning the rooms in your home

Gone are the days when homes came well equipped with precise demarcations to mark the end and start of rooms. Wide spaces may, in some cases, be, well too wide which is when it is essential to divide them. Resorting to the age old technique of buildings walls is passe' in today's time.
Here is where you can let your creativity flow, mixing and matching elements as well as colors to create a welcoming space.
Pick out some of your favorite ideas from this ideabook and tell us which one made it to the thresholds of your home
Create two rooms with the magic of a single wall. For an added sense of opulence, opt for reflective surfaces as is the case in this brilliantly divided room. Team it up with white hues or lighter shades so as to not overpower it.
Add a spot of greenery to your home with the simplest of all partition ideas- potted plants. The aesthetic sense of your home is upped by quite a deal while the purpose of a divider is served at the same time.
Venetian doors have been used as the ideal partition unit for quite some time now. Not only do they partition the areas of your choice, but also add an aesthetic sense to any wall they touch! Keep the blinds open or close them up if privacy is what you seek.
If the previous wall does not appeal to you, then there's nothing wrong in falling back on the basics. Divide your rooms with concrete walls. Pick out a color that complements the colors in your home.
Here comes a very innovative idea that puts all misconceptions about partition walls at bay. The space between the two halves of the wall can be used as a stand or showcase depending on your choice. Pick out contrasting colors for best results.
Light furniture such as this adds a sense of modernity to the room. On entry into the room, the functionality of the furniture as a partition isn't the first thing that comes to mind. This is precisely where the beauty lies.
Sliding doors go hand in hand with blinds as this next partition idea demonstrates. Either blinds or sliding doors work by themselves as well. Stick to neutral hues such as brown or cream for best results.
To make full use of a partition, look to creating a kitchen island such as this. Not only are you left with well defined spaces but also a fully functional kitchen top.
For more on partitioning, look here.
Separate the kitchen and utility with something as simple as a wall. Yes a simple wall can make all the difference in the world.
Explore some ideas here as well.
Why settle on a single wall when you can, for a fact have a magnificent unit such as this separating rooms for you? Cut out little shelves to showcase your favorite artifacts and you are good to go!
If you're looking for the ideal back rest, then here comes the rescue. For all you bean bag junkies, this idea is exactly what you need! Best part is, people won't even notice that's it's primary purpose is to partition the room.
Wooden partitions that attach themselves to the side of a wall are the perfect fit. Brown and white work well together, at the same time, so do contrasting shades.
See what the professionals have to say right here.
For full functionality, make use of the TV cabinet as a means to demarcate spaces in your home. The subtle presence of the stand at this location is what makes it stand out.
Extend the premises of your wall with this simple shelf. The framework is simple in its demeanor with a few pops of color adding a serene ambiance.
Another great way to reel in partitions is with a screen such as this. You are given the liberty to play with designs and colors that work well with the theme of your room.
Let us know what you thought of this ideabook!