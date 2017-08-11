A modern apartment designed with a small budget in Telangana

Apartments have become a popular choice when it comes to urban living, but often, one needs to compromise on spaciousness for a home in a central location. With real estate prices increasing steadily, the budget left for decorating the interiors is lower than one would like. However, the good news is that you don’t need to spend a lot to achieve stylish interior design that look modern and sophisticated.

At homify, we aim to make it easier for you to get interior design ideas that inspire. Today, we take you through a modern apartment in Secunderabad to show you how it is possible to get stylish, minimalist interiors even on a small budget. Come, join us, and I’m sure you’ll agree at the end of it that less is more!