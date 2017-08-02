A stunning bungalow in Faridabad for a beautiful family

Nestled quietly in the fast growing city of Faridabad, this stunning bungalow stands tall with a determination to guard the privacy of its residents. The architects of Apt Designs have designed a perfect house with bold and strong exterior that mellows down in its tone and feel in the interior. Every room is different, every space has its own characteristic, and every corner has its own essence. But together it has created a beautiful home for the family to make their own wonderful memories. Let’s take a tour of this home together and share the warmth of it!
The first impression of the house from outside is bold and beautiful! The strong lines and angles of the concrete and stones and its earthy tones raises the curiosity to know what’s behind the walls. The glass railing of the terrace and the plants lined up all along the border of the house makes the house Eco-friendly and fashionable.
The exterior gate of the house is in complete harmony with its surrounding. The solid pillars in dark shade of brown complements the lighter version of brown on the gates. The pillar standing tall and extending to give support to the first floor balcony is giving the house a strong characteristic. The playful use of different shades of brown looks modern!
The classic combination of wood and glass spreads a warm welcome right at the entrance door. As per the Indian tradition, the beautiful mural of Lord Ganesha is guarding the home from above.
Simple is fascinating and this living room is an example to prove it. From the walls to ceiling and from the elegant sofa-set to beautiful coffee table; it is a perfect amalgamation of lines and angles. The beautiful design painted on a wall is captivating. We can say that this simple space looks modern and classy.
The beautiful layered pattern on a wall, the wooden boxes hanging to showcase the prized possessions of the homemaker, and the attractive design of the ceiling right away grabs the attention. It’s the music for the eyes!
The designer has perfectly utilized the space below the stairs and has created a great hanging out place for the family. The niches on the wall are useful and attractive. The warmth of wood is complimented well with the cool white tones of the wall.
The graffiti on the wall says it all! It is a wonderfully designed room for the kid of the house bubbling with life and positive energy.
The informal seating arrangement in the lobby that branches to the bedrooms of the house is a perfect place to spend some chit-chat time over coffee. The graphic design of the sofa cover matches well with the painting on the wall.
A full wall mirror erected as the headboard reflects the simple décor of the room and makes it look amazing. The modern design of the bed and the creative use of wood are comforting and elegant.
Something to hide and something to show! The designer has stylishly divided the dressing area from the bedroom. Though it just looks a symbolic partition, yet it maintains the privacy of the dressing room.
It looks pure! The predominantly white kitchen with a touch of wooden tone on the overhead cabinet looks fresh and classic. The patterned tiles on the wall break the monopoly of white. What we love here is the breakfast bar with two high chairs. The splash of red in it has elevated the beauty of this space.
The calm and cool feel of the dining space is quite welcoming and inviting. The minimalist décor of the room, a spacious dining table with comfortable chairs, perfect lighting and the subtle colors on the walls; it is fascinating. A large glass window brings in ample natural light and a beautiful view of the garden right inside the room.
Beautiful carving of Buddha fixed on the wall looks serene and is making the environment peaceful. What a place to sit quietly and meditate!
