How to distribute space in the kitchen according to Vastu Shastra

The kitchen is one of the most-used spaces in a house – a place where we work while preparing meals and often let our imagination soar. According to Vastu, the south-east corner is the best location for the kitchen, since the fire element rules this direction. However, if you can’t have your kitchen in the southeast, then the northwest is another suitable direction.

Of course, besides the direction, the arrangement inside the kitchen plays a role in balancing the energy within, to improve the health and prosperity of the family as well as to ward off bad luck. It is important that one feels good inside the kitchen and finds it a comfortable and pleasant place to work. Additionally, the kitchen should have ample storage so that all utensils and accessories can be hidden away when not in use to keep the kitchen clutter-free.

To guide you in distributing the kitchen space efficiently, in this ideabook, we present some solutions that will increase the positive energy in a kitchen, so pay attention closely.

You can also get help from an interior design professional to design your kitchen according to Vastu.