How to distribute space in the kitchen according to Vastu Shastra

The kitchen is one of the most-used spaces in a house – a place where we work while preparing meals and often let our imagination soar. According to Vastu, the south-east corner is the best location for the kitchen, since the fire element rules this direction. However, if you can’t have your kitchen in the southeast, then the northwest is another suitable direction.
Of course, besides the direction, the arrangement inside the kitchen plays a role in balancing the energy within, to improve the health and prosperity of the family as well as to ward off bad luck. It is important that one feels good inside the kitchen and finds it a comfortable and pleasant place to work. Additionally, the kitchen should have ample storage so that all utensils and accessories can be hidden away when not in use to keep the kitchen clutter-free.
To guide you in distributing the kitchen space efficiently, in this ideabook, we present some solutions that will increase the positive energy in a kitchen, so pay attention closely.
You can also get help from an interior design professional to design your kitchen according to Vastu.
Besides being a stylish and useful element in a large kitchen, an island gives you more working space in the kitchen, in addition to providing extra storage. It is also a great solution for placing the stove at the right spot on the island to ensure that you face the east while preparing meals.
If your kitchen is in a narrow rectangular space, then the L-shaped layout works best for optimising the space and arranging everything more comfortably.
Add a tier to the counter in your kitchen so that it allows you to work while others eat.
For narrow kitchens, it is best to organize the furniture in a linear arrangement to increase storage capacity and facilitate movement within the area. Additionally, it allows you to place the stove in the Vastu-recommended direction.
The refrigerator should be placed in the southwest direction in the kitchen, and at least a foot away from the corner. You can take advantage of the space at the side and above the refrigerator or between cabinets to add storage shelves to keep the kitchen looking neat and uncluttered.
If your kitchen is square-shaped, then the U-shape layout is the best way to distribute the space. This way, you will have everything within reach and won’t need to move around a lot while cooking. The U-shaped layout also provides the flexibility to place the stove in the right location so that you can face the east when cooking – the recommended direction as per Vastu.