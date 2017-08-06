A small yet stylish residence in Andheri West, Mumbai

Big or small, every house has the potential to be turned into a dream home. In the hands of an expert team of designers and decorators, even a small apartment can be transformed into a cosy and stylish, yet functional residence. And when the apartment is in Mumbai where space comes at a premium and property prices soar sky-high, serving dollops of style in small packets through ingenious use of colour, lighting, accessories and more, becomes a compulsion for most decorators. Today we’re going to take a tour of a compact two-bedroom house in Andheri West, Mumbai. Trendily done up by the interior designers and decorators at The Red Brick Wall, we’ll see how the residence combines space constraints, practicality and style. Let’s begin!
This is a simple, comfortable bedroom with a predominantly white colour theme that not only looks elegant but also heightens a sense of space. The cupboards look sleek and the floating shelves above and below the television are a practical space-saving technique. Track lighting on the ceiling adds style to the room and the dark wooden door gives a sense of richness.
Viewed from the other side, we can fully appreciate the beauty of this simple yet sophisticated décor. Having an accent wall is a great way to enhance a room and the lovely blue patterned wall behind the bed adds the perfect touch of class. The big windows permit a wealth of natural light and fresh air and also contribute a sense of space.
This intriguing combination of black, white and ochre in a linear décor looks simple and trendy. The hanging light and golden accessories on the wall add a dash of pizazz. Beyond the dining table we see glass doors that will allow plenty of natural light and fresh air within.
The lovely beige hue that predominates in the second bedroom gives a delightful lustre to the ambience. Teamed with a matching headboard and spotlights, the effect is cosy and relaxing. The floating drawers on either side of the bed look chic and the large windows ensure that the room will be airy and bright.
The neat row of gleaming cupboards indicates adequate storage space and the floating shelves are practical and trendy.
The dining table is sleek and sturdy with a glass panel in the middle for a touch of style, and ochre chairs adding a vibrant appeal. As in the bedroom, there is a pretty accent wall that adds beauty and style to the living space.
The Red Brick Wall team has blended an interesting choice of colours with practical, sleek furniture, attractive accent features and trendy lighting to convert this small apartment into a cosy, stylish home. This project confirms that a small residence can also be charming!
