A warm and elegant residence in Panchkula, Haryana

The bedroom is a charming space decked with neutral colours and enhanced with innovative lighting techniques.

The team of designers at Pixilo Design has achieved a harmonious balance of colour, trendiness, comfort and rustic style for a charming and fashionable residence. The use of eye-catching accessories cleverly contrasts with the basic minimalism of the stylish décor.

For more inspiring ideas, take a look at this article:A beautiful and well planned home for an Indian familys