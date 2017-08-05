A warm and elegant residence in Panchkula, Haryana

An ultra-chic décor with rustic tones is a popular choice of style for a trendy residence. Today we’ll see how the interior designers and decorators at Pixilo Design used neutral colours and different materials to craft a minimalist look and teamed it with a few dramatic accessories and various forms of lighting to create a fashionable residential project. Let’s take the tour!
Viewed from this side, we see the lovely accent wall on which the television reposes. Opening the glass doors will bring a fresh outdoor environment to this private living space.
Viewed from the living room, the dining area looks smart and modern yet down-to-earth thanks to the wooden furniture that adds warmth and cosiness to the ambience. The track lighting and trendy chandelier contribute a stylish touch.
The combined dining and living areas are a picture of elegance. Note the sleek elegance of the wooden dining cabinets, especially the ones with the mirror-fronts! The marble dining table looks sophisticated and complements the colour scheme in the living area.
The living area is a beautiful harmony of cool and elegant cream, blue and grey. There is minimal but stylish furniture that cannot fail to leave an impression on visitors. The wall art looks impressive and complements the patterned cushions and sofa to perfection. The six-bladed fan hanging from the stylish backlit ceiling is another feature that holds the eye.
The sofas and look cosy and comfortable and are teamed with stylish lamps and a trendy coffee table. The patterned rug matches the cushions and the entirety is warmed by the wooden floor.
Look how the simplicity of this entrance receives a dramatic boost by means of a few well-chosen accessories! The innovative patterned door, spectacular hanging light and three intriguing heads on their stands are an ingenious idea!
On entering, the view of the beautifully backlit wooden panelled wall is an indication of the trendy rusticity that lies further within.
What a soothing ambience for a cosy family room! The comfortable sofa, trendy lighting, wooden table and panelling and stylish floating shelf make for a lovely setting to curl up with a book, watch television, or just relax and chat!
This sofa is just like the others – comfortable and elegant! The wooden floor is matched by a dramatic wooden feature on the ceiling above.
The bedroom is a charming space decked with neutral colours and enhanced with innovative lighting techniques.
The team of designers at Pixilo Design has achieved a harmonious balance of colour, trendiness, comfort and rustic style for a charming and fashionable residence. The use of eye-catching accessories cleverly contrasts with the basic minimalism of the stylish décor.
