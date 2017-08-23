Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

A dull Mumbai residence becomes warm and stylish

Justwords Justwords
bhobhe residence, The Red Brick Wall The Red Brick Wall
Loading admin actions …

The interior designers and decorators at The Red Brick Wall bring you an exceptional makeover story today. The Bhobhe residence in Mumbai was originally dull, mostly bare and lacked personality or functionality. But after the professionals intervened with their brilliant ideas, the home looks warm, stylish and very practical! Trendy golden lighting, elegant wooden touches, and wallpapers have given this property a whole new edge, making it inviting for every modern family.

Before and after: Lifeless kitchen becomes fashionable

bhobhe residence, The Red Brick Wall The Red Brick Wall
The Red Brick Wall

bhobhe residence

The Red Brick Wall
The Red Brick Wall
The Red Brick Wall

Simple counters and lack of any contrasting hue were the problems of the old kitchen. But the introduction of stylish wooden cabinets and trendy chrome appliances has done wonders to this space.

Before and after: Drab living becomes bright

bhobhe residence, The Red Brick Wall The Red Brick Wall
The Red Brick Wall

bhobhe residence

The Red Brick Wall
The Red Brick Wall
The Red Brick Wall

Boring white walls didn’t do much to make this living space attractive, though the large window was a plus. Now, a long window seat with colourful cushions has been introduced along with a dark blue couch and golden lighting for a cosy and lively feel.

bhobhe residence, The Red Brick Wall The Red Brick Wall
The Red Brick Wall

bhobhe residence

The Red Brick Wall
The Red Brick Wall
The Red Brick Wall

Cabinets on both sides of the galley style kitchen cater to storage needs, but there is ample room for movement in between.

bhobhe residence, The Red Brick Wall The Red Brick Wall
The Red Brick Wall

bhobhe residence

The Red Brick Wall
The Red Brick Wall
The Red Brick Wall

The wooden cabinets are smooth, minimalistic and very modern, and lend contrast and warmth to the kitchen.

Before and after: Boring dining becomes magical

bhobhe residence, The Red Brick Wall The Red Brick Wall
The Red Brick Wall

bhobhe residence

The Red Brick Wall
The Red Brick Wall
The Red Brick Wall

The dining space originally lacked character or style. Now, a sleek wooden gazebo-like structure, mellow golden lights and trendy furniture make for a very inviting ambiance.

Before and after: A mundane bedroom goes wow

bhobhe residence, The Red Brick Wall The Red Brick Wall
The Red Brick Wall

bhobhe residence

The Red Brick Wall
The Red Brick Wall
The Red Brick Wall

Bare white walls made this bedroom look lifeless before, but a large stylish bed with a filigreed headboard steals the show now. The soft and romantic lighting and printed drapes add to the mood as well.


bhobhe residence, The Red Brick Wall The Red Brick Wall
The Red Brick Wall

bhobhe residence

The Red Brick Wall
The Red Brick Wall
The Red Brick Wall

An inbuilt wooden wardrobe has utilised an entire wall and offers plenty of storage space here.

Before and after: Bleak to chic

bhobhe residence, The Red Brick Wall The Red Brick Wall
The Red Brick Wall

bhobhe residence

The Red Brick Wall
The Red Brick Wall
The Red Brick Wall

Here’s another bedroom that lacked personality before. By devoting an entire wall to a trendy wood and white wardrobe, things look remarkably chic now.

Before and after: Bland to beautiful

bhobhe residence, The Red Brick Wall The Red Brick Wall
The Red Brick Wall

bhobhe residence

The Red Brick Wall
The Red Brick Wall
The Red Brick Wall

By using delicately printed wallpaper, indirect golden lighting and pretty lanterns, this once dull bedroom has been made relaxing and welcoming.

Before and after: Impressive transformation

bhobhe residence, The Red Brick Wall The Red Brick Wall
The Red Brick Wall

bhobhe residence

The Red Brick Wall
The Red Brick Wall
The Red Brick Wall

Once bare and lifeless, this bedroom has now been jazzed up with dreamy golden lighting, trendy wallpaper and rich red drapes.

Before and after: Idle to practical

bhobhe residence, The Red Brick Wall The Red Brick Wall
The Red Brick Wall

bhobhe residence

The Red Brick Wall
The Red Brick Wall
The Red Brick Wall

The idle corner of this bedroom has been utilised to accommodate a study and entertainment unit. A stylish wooden chair and a couple of ottomans offer seating in this nook.

Before and after: Plain hallways shine now

bhobhe residence, The Red Brick Wall The Red Brick Wall
The Red Brick Wall

bhobhe residence

The Red Brick Wall
The Red Brick Wall
The Red Brick Wall

Indirect golden lighting along the false ceiling and inbuilt wooden cabinets now add both warmth and functionality to the previously boring hallways.  

Here’s another story - Bright and trendy makeover of a dull home in Bangalore

18 ideas for small gardens in unused spaces of your home
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks