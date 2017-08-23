A dull Mumbai residence becomes warm and stylish

The interior designers and decorators at The Red Brick Wall bring you an exceptional makeover story today. The Bhobhe residence in Mumbai was originally dull, mostly bare and lacked personality or functionality. But after the professionals intervened with their brilliant ideas, the home looks warm, stylish and very practical! Trendy golden lighting, elegant wooden touches, and wallpapers have given this property a whole new edge, making it inviting for every modern family.
Simple counters and lack of any contrasting hue were the problems of the old kitchen. But the introduction of stylish wooden cabinets and trendy chrome appliances has done wonders to this space.
Boring white walls didn’t do much to make this living space attractive, though the large window was a plus. Now, a long window seat with colourful cushions has been introduced along with a dark blue couch and golden lighting for a cosy and lively feel.
Cabinets on both sides of the galley style kitchen cater to storage needs, but there is ample room for movement in between.
The wooden cabinets are smooth, minimalistic and very modern, and lend contrast and warmth to the kitchen.
The dining space originally lacked character or style. Now, a sleek wooden gazebo-like structure, mellow golden lights and trendy furniture make for a very inviting ambiance.
Bare white walls made this bedroom look lifeless before, but a large stylish bed with a filigreed headboard steals the show now. The soft and romantic lighting and printed drapes add to the mood as well.
An inbuilt wooden wardrobe has utilised an entire wall and offers plenty of storage space here.
Here’s another bedroom that lacked personality before. By devoting an entire wall to a trendy wood and white wardrobe, things look remarkably chic now.
By using delicately printed wallpaper, indirect golden lighting and pretty lanterns, this once dull bedroom has been made relaxing and welcoming.
Once bare and lifeless, this bedroom has now been jazzed up with dreamy golden lighting, trendy wallpaper and rich red drapes.
The idle corner of this bedroom has been utilised to accommodate a study and entertainment unit. A stylish wooden chair and a couple of ottomans offer seating in this nook.
Indirect golden lighting along the false ceiling and inbuilt wooden cabinets now add both warmth and functionality to the previously boring hallways.
Here’s another story - Bright and trendy makeover of a dull home in Bangalore