A compact but brilliant Mumbai home designed in Rupees 15 lakhs

Brilliant and lively colours like yellow, hot pink, blue, green and orange come together to make an unforgettable style statement in this small Mumbai residence, thanks to the talented interior designers and decorators at The Red Brick Wall. Trendy furniture, modern lines and sensible storage solutions add to the attractive quotient of this home as well. The available space has been cleverly utilised to accommodate all needs without cramping the interior.
Bright pops of fiery orange liven up the white modular kitchen in this residence. Smooth cabinets with sleek handles take care of all storage needs, while modern appliances add to the efficiency.
Modern sunny yellow chairs, stylish pink and green lanterns, a bright blue sofa set and boldly striped curtains make the living and dining areas beautiful and unique. The medley of different colours ensure that a happy vibe rules this home at all times.
This wall in the common area is truly an ingenious idea. It hides a pair of foldable beds that can be pulled out when guests stay over. A couple of pretty blue ottomans provide cosy seating when the beds are stashed away inside the wall. Don’t miss how the vibrant cubbies on the right work smartly to house various collectibles.
A sleek and slatted partition in bright red separates the living from a tiny bathroom aesthetically. The slatted nature of this partition allows light and air to pass through easily.
Vibrant and fun cubbies make up the built-in storage hack in the child’s bedroom, while a trendy door separates it from the common area. The overall effect is playful and cheerful.
Gorgeously veined grey and brown marble add tons of character and luxury to the small bathrooms of this home. The fixtures are very modern and stylish, while the pebbled floor of the shower space creates a Zen appeal.
