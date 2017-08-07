Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

A compact but brilliant Mumbai home designed in Rupees 15 lakhs

Justwords Justwords
compact living, The Red Brick Wall The Red Brick Wall Modern nursery/kids room
Loading admin actions …

Brilliant and lively colours like yellow, hot pink, blue, green and orange come together to make an unforgettable style statement in this small Mumbai residence, thanks to the talented interior designers and decorators at The Red Brick Wall. Trendy furniture, modern lines and sensible storage solutions add to the attractive quotient of this home as well. The available space has been cleverly utilised to accommodate all needs without cramping the interior.

Funky kitchen

compact living, The Red Brick Wall The Red Brick Wall Modern kitchen
The Red Brick Wall

compact living

The Red Brick Wall
The Red Brick Wall
The Red Brick Wall

Bright pops of fiery orange liven up the white modular kitchen in this residence. Smooth cabinets with sleek handles take care of all storage needs, while modern appliances add to the efficiency.

Colour explosion!

compact living, The Red Brick Wall The Red Brick Wall Modern living room
The Red Brick Wall

compact living

The Red Brick Wall
The Red Brick Wall
The Red Brick Wall

Modern sunny yellow chairs, stylish pink and green lanterns, a bright blue sofa set and boldly striped curtains make the living and dining areas beautiful and unique. The medley of different colours ensure that a happy vibe rules this home at all times.

Innovative touch

compact living, The Red Brick Wall The Red Brick Wall Nursery/kid's roomBeds & cribs
The Red Brick Wall

compact living

The Red Brick Wall
The Red Brick Wall
The Red Brick Wall

This wall in the common area is truly an ingenious idea. It hides a pair of foldable beds that can be pulled out when guests stay over. A couple of pretty blue ottomans provide cosy seating when the beds are stashed away inside the wall. Don’t miss how the vibrant cubbies on the right work smartly to house various collectibles.

Trendy partition

compact living, The Red Brick Wall The Red Brick Wall Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
The Red Brick Wall

compact living

The Red Brick Wall
The Red Brick Wall
The Red Brick Wall

A sleek and slatted partition in bright red separates the living from a tiny bathroom aesthetically. The slatted nature of this partition allows light and air to pass through easily.

Playful haven

compact living, The Red Brick Wall The Red Brick Wall Modern nursery/kids room
The Red Brick Wall

compact living

The Red Brick Wall
The Red Brick Wall
The Red Brick Wall

Vibrant and fun cubbies make up the built-in storage hack in the child’s bedroom, while a trendy door separates it from the common area. The overall effect is playful and cheerful.

Fashionable bathroom

compact living, The Red Brick Wall The Red Brick Wall Modern bathroom Brown,Wood,Interior design,Rectangle,Art,Font,Beauty,Plumbing fixture,Tap,Table
The Red Brick Wall

compact living

The Red Brick Wall
The Red Brick Wall
The Red Brick Wall

Gorgeously veined grey and brown marble add tons of character and luxury to the small bathrooms of this home. The fixtures are very modern and stylish, while the pebbled floor of the shower space creates a Zen appeal.  

Here’s another story - A beautiful home with an elegant vibe in Kerala

How much does a home extension cost?
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks