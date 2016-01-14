Paint your home's exterior like a pro

Investing time, money, and effort into painting your home's exterior is worthwhile as it will not only give your house a facelift, but protect it as well, and make it last longer. In addition to that, a fresh paint job will enhance the curb appeal and resale value of your home too. Your home's exterior is the first impression, and it's best to make first impression as positive as possible.

Painting your home's exterior should be done as soon as you notice paint starting to crack, blister, and peel. Neglecting these warning signs will lead to a much more difficult and expensive paint job. This idea guide features DIY tips to painting your home's exterior like a pro. Here you will find good advice about paint options, surface preparation, tools to use, and painting techniques. We hope you will find some helpful tips here to help you paint your home's exterior like a professional.