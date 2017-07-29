This modern house is amazing outside and inside

Today, we take you through a two-storey house of around 300 square meters. It is a home with a refreshing feel and has unusual decorative elements and modern style.
The decor is simple, with neutral colours, elegant furnishings and natural details, and overall, it is designed in a perfect balance, considering the area in which it is located.
Let's get started!
The two-storey facade displays the elegance and simplicity of the architectural design. Straight lines, with contrasting black and white colours, and a perfect finish give this house a wonderful look.
It is time to see the entrance of the residence before enjoying the rest of the interior decoration. We come across a small garden next to the garage – a little green corner to brighten up the empty white space.
As we mentioned earlier, it is a black and white house, so, its interior could not be different from the facade. The decor is sophisticated with a black armchair, colourful cushions, a black rug, a tree at the corner of the wall, a small glass table with a black outline, and faux stuffed animals on the walls.
The furniture has contemporary lines without compromising on comfort. A glass table with two levels completes the décor of the living room.
The dining room has a large glass table with black chairs and minimalist décor. The area is well lit with big glass windows as well as artificial lighting.
We can see how light enters the area through the windows located on the upper floor of the double-height space housed in the main entrance.
The kitchen walls are coated with textured ceramic tiles. However, white is still the dominant tone of the decoration.
The staircase is incredible, with ceramic tiles on the steps and steel and glass on the safety rail.
The stairwell is decorated in a very modern style, with potted plants, a fountain and animals – the owners’ favourite elements.
Steel and glass elements have been used on the sides, and their contrast with the ceramic tiles in grey scale defines the style of the staircase.
The bathroom also has a mini garden against the wall. In addition, the tub is kept secluded by a sliding glass door.
The bathroom furniture follows the same palette of black and white, creating a clean and simple space.
And, finally, we have another lovely image of the front of the house, especially the beautiful balcony with its glass guard rail.
With the help of a professional, you too can get a house built and designed with personalized decorative elements. For more ideas on using white in your home decor see 18 ways to make white shine in your house.