This modern house is amazing outside and inside

Sunita Vellapally Sunita Vellapally
Casa 102, Estudio Chipotle Estudio Chipotle Minimalist houses
Today, we take you through a two-storey house of around 300 square meters. It is a home with a refreshing feel and has unusual decorative elements and modern style

The decor is simple, with neutral colours, elegant furnishings and natural details, and overall, it is designed in a perfect balance, considering the area in which it is located. 

Let's get started!

Black and white façade

Casa 102, Estudio Chipotle Estudio Chipotle Minimalist houses
The two-storey facade displays the elegance and simplicity of the architectural design. Straight lines, with contrasting black and white colours, and a perfect finish give this house a wonderful look.

A small garden at the entrance

Casa 102, Estudio Chipotle Estudio Chipotle Minimalist style garden
It is time to see the entrance of the residence before enjoying the rest of the interior decoration. We come across a small garden next to the garage – a little green corner to brighten up the empty white space.

Living room with white furniture

Casa 102, Estudio Chipotle Estudio Chipotle Minimalist living room
As we mentioned earlier, it is a black and white house, so, its interior could not be different from the facade. The decor is sophisticated with a black armchair, colourful cushions, a black rug, a tree at the corner of the wall, a small glass table with a black outline, and faux stuffed animals on the walls.

Decoration with personality

Casa 102, Estudio Chipotle Estudio Chipotle Minimalist living room
The furniture has contemporary lines without compromising on comfort. A glass table with two levels completes the décor of the  living room.

Dining room

Casa 102, Estudio Chipotle Estudio Chipotle Minimalist dining room
The dining room has a large glass table with black chairs and minimalist décor. The area is well lit with big glass windows as well as artificial lighting.

Open dining room

Casa 102, Estudio Chipotle Estudio Chipotle Minimalist dining room
We can see how light enters the area through the windows located on the upper floor of the double-height space housed in the main entrance.


Kitchen

Casa 102, Estudio Chipotle Estudio Chipotle Minimalist kitchen
The kitchen walls are coated with textured ceramic tiles. However, white is still the dominant tone of the decoration.

Glass staircase

Casa 102, Estudio Chipotle Estudio Chipotle Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs
The staircase is incredible, with ceramic tiles on the steps and steel and glass on the safety rail.

Second floor

Casa 102, Estudio Chipotle Estudio Chipotle Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs
The stairwell is decorated in a very modern style, with potted plants, a fountain and animals – the owners’ favourite elements.

More stairway details

Casa 102, Estudio Chipotle Estudio Chipotle Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs
Steel and glass elements have been used on the sides, and their contrast with the ceramic tiles in grey scale defines the style of the staircase.

Main bathroom

Casa 102, Estudio Chipotle Estudio Chipotle Minimalist bathroom
The bathroom also has a mini garden against the wall. In addition, the tub is kept secluded by a sliding glass door.

Dark furniture

Casa 102, Estudio Chipotle Estudio Chipotle Minimalist bathroom
The bathroom furniture follows the same palette of black and white, creating a clean and simple space.

A closer look at the façade

Casa 102, Estudio Chipotle Estudio Chipotle Minimalist houses
And, finally, we have another lovely image of the front of the house, especially the beautiful balcony with its glass guard rail.

With the help of a professional, you too can get a house built and designed with personalized decorative elements. For more ideas on using white in your home decor see 18 ways to make white shine in your house.

18 ways to add TV in a small room
Which element of this house did you like the best? Let us know in the comments.


