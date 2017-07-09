Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

27 beautiful pictures of beautiful master bedrooms

Sunita Vellapally Sunita Vellapally
Phaselis Konutları Antalya, Mimoza Mimarlık Mimoza Mimarlık Modern style bedroom
Loading admin actions …

Bedrooms are one of the most special spaces that we like to decorate in our home. It needs to showcase significant elements of our character while considering our living habits so that it is comfortable and creates a living space where we can find relaxation and peace. Of course, like other living areas, bedrooms come in several styles with varied furniture, colours and designs. While some people enjoy the dreamy design that creates a romantic setting, others prefer ornately decorated rooms. Some people try to create a peaceful and relaxing area with a minimalist approach, while others feel more comfortable in a bedroom crowded with accessories. As we said, how you feel is important when it comes to decorating the bedroom. So, what's your style? Whether you like a more masculine style, or you love sleek and stylish bedroom decoration, this ideabook is for you!

1. Quilted leather upholstery on the headboard creates a great atmosphere in this room, especially with the addition of the matching seat at the foot of the bed.

SAHİLEVLERİ VİLLA T.B., Mimode Mimarlık/Architecture Mimode Mimarlık/Architecture Modern style bedroom
Mimode Mimarlık/Architecture

Mimode Mimarlık/Architecture
Mimode Mimarlık/Architecture
Mimode Mimarlık/Architecture

2. Four-poster beds with curtains combine the modern style with luxury.

Engel & Völkers Bodrum, Engel & Völkers Bodrum Engel & Völkers Bodrum Modern style bedroom
Engel &amp; Völkers Bodrum

Engel & Völkers Bodrum

Engel & Völkers Bodrum
Engel &amp; Völkers Bodrum
Engel & Völkers Bodrum

3. If you want a more masculine look, use the four-poster bed without curtains.

Vaulted Bedroom The White Room Mediterranean style bedroom Property,Automotive design,Building,Architecture,Interior design,Floor,Flooring,Art,Shade,Hall
The White Room

Vaulted Bedroom

The White Room
The White Room
The White Room

4. Charismatic and dignified bedside units are also ideal for creating spaces with a kingly feel.

Arthur Tall Faux Leather Bed homify BedroomBeds & headboards
homify

Arthur Tall Faux Leather Bed

homify
homify
homify

5. Surround your bedroom with large windows overlooking a beautiful landscape, instead of looking at the walls.

homify Tropical style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

Find a professional to help you to design your bedroom perfectly.

6. How about an elegant living space created with modern armchairs?

Yunus Emre - Alsancak Konut, VERO CONCEPT MİMARLIK VERO CONCEPT MİMARLIK Modern style bedroom
VERO CONCEPT MİMARLIK

VERO CONCEPT MİMARLIK
VERO CONCEPT MİMARLIK
VERO CONCEPT MİMARLIK


7. Paint the background wall behind your bed in black to create effective depth.

Phaselis Konutları Antalya, Mimoza Mimarlık Mimoza Mimarlık Modern style bedroom
Mimoza Mimarlık

Mimoza Mimarlık
Mimoza Mimarlık
Mimoza Mimarlık

8. Asymmetry is also a good tool for extraordinary and unique decoration. The boring wall behind your bed is not bound by rules! Disrupt the symmetry!

3d görsel hazırlama, EN+SA MİMARİ TASARIM DEKORASYON MOB.İNŞ.SAN. VE TİC .LTD. ŞTİ EN+SA MİMARİ TASARIM DEKORASYON MOB.İNŞ.SAN. VE TİC .LTD. ŞTİ Modern style bedroom Wood Grey
EN+SA MİMARİ TASARIM DEKORASYON MOB.İNŞ.SAN. VE TİC .LTD. ŞTİ

EN+SA MİMARİ TASARIM DEKORASYON MOB.İNŞ.SAN. VE TİC .LTD. ŞTİ
EN+SA MİMARİ TASARIM DEKORASYON MOB.İNŞ.SAN. VE TİC .LTD. ŞTİ
EN+SA MİMARİ TASARIM DEKORASYON MOB.İNŞ.SAN. VE TİC .LTD. ŞTİ

9. Vintage cabinets are ideal for creating a bubble in full resolution.

Villa Projelerimiz (3D), Öykü İç Mimarlık Öykü İç Mimarlık Modern style bedroom
Öykü İç Mimarlık

Öykü İç Mimarlık
Öykü İç Mimarlık
Öykü İç Mimarlık

10. Utilize the power of dazzling red for the living space alone.

Villa Projelerimiz (3D), Öykü İç Mimarlık Öykü İç Mimarlık Modern style bedroom
Öykü İç Mimarlık

Öykü İç Mimarlık
Öykü İç Mimarlık
Öykü İç Mimarlık

11. The aesthetic effect of a brick wall always makes a difference.

INTERIOR DESIGN FOR GULSEN AND HAMIT YALIMS HOUSE, ROAS ARCHITECTURE 3D DESIGN AGENCY ROAS ARCHITECTURE 3D DESIGN AGENCY Modern style bedroom
ROAS ARCHITECTURE 3D DESIGN AGENCY

ROAS ARCHITECTURE 3D DESIGN AGENCY
ROAS ARCHITECTURE 3D DESIGN AGENCY
ROAS ARCHITECTURE 3D DESIGN AGENCY

12. Do you think it would be boring to have a completely white bedroom? We could say you were wrong…

Yatak Odası (Bed Room), Ali İhsan Değirmenci Creative Workshop Ali İhsan Değirmenci Creative Workshop Modern style bedroom
Ali İhsan Değirmenci Creative Workshop

Ali İhsan Değirmenci Creative Workshop
Ali İhsan Değirmenci Creative Workshop
Ali İhsan Değirmenci Creative Workshop

13. Using decorative wooden partitions to create a dressing area is a wonderful idea.

homify Eclectic style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

14. Of course, a king requires uninterrupted sleep at night. Including black-out curtains to darken the room completely is a vital feature in a perfect bedroom.

New Anka Residence, Erden Ekin Design Erden Ekin Design Modern style bedroom
Erden Ekin Design

Erden Ekin Design
Erden Ekin Design
Erden Ekin Design

15. And, for those who love to watch films or television series, a stylish TV unit and a good television.

homify Modern style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

16. Have you thought of integrating the cabinets and the bed? It can be both functional and charismatic.

homify Modern style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

17. An elegant chandelier and bedside lamps should be easy on the eye, in addition to providing perfect lighting elements in the bedroom.

Villa Projelerimiz (3D), Öykü İç Mimarlık Öykü İç Mimarlık Modern style bedroom
Öykü İç Mimarlık

Öykü İç Mimarlık
Öykü İç Mimarlık
Öykü İç Mimarlık

18. Large mirrors are both stylish and flashy, besides reflecting the entire bedroom.

Proje - Edremit 1, DİZAYNer® | Mutfak DİZAYNer® | Mutfak Modern style bedroom
DİZAYNer® | Mutfak

DİZAYNer® | Mutfak
DİZAYNer® | Mutfak
DİZAYNer® | Mutfak

19. Don’t forget to decorate the walls. Large and modern paintings will be the practical and economical solution.

Sn. Ercan Balcı Konutu, Erden Ekin Design Erden Ekin Design Industrial style bedroom
Erden Ekin Design

Erden Ekin Design
Erden Ekin Design
Erden Ekin Design

20. Personalize your bedroom with a feature that says something about you with accessories and design that reflect your lifestyle.

Yatak Odası Bakü , GN İÇ MİMARLIK OFİSİ GN İÇ MİMARLIK OFİSİ Modern style bedroom
GN İÇ MİMARLIK OFİSİ

GN İÇ MİMARLIK OFİSİ
GN İÇ MİMARLIK OFİSİ
GN İÇ MİMARLIK OFİSİ

21. And, circular beds are highly successful in creating a feel of splendour.

homify Modern style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

22. Do not be afraid of black. On the contrary, make the most of its charisma.

MODERN YATAK ODASI Fatma Gürçam İçmekan Tasarım ve Uygulama Modern style bedroom MDF Black
Fatma Gürçam İçmekan Tasarım ve Uygulama

MODERN YATAK ODASI

Fatma Gürçam İçmekan Tasarım ve Uygulama
Fatma Gürçam İçmekan Tasarım ve Uygulama
Fatma Gürçam İçmekan Tasarım ve Uygulama

23. Plasterboard and integrated lighting systems are great applications.

Foreli Evler 6 , Minel Mimarlık Yapı Mühendislik İnşaat Sanayi Ticaret Limited Şirketi Minel Mimarlık Yapı Mühendislik İnşaat Sanayi Ticaret Limited Şirketi Modern style bedroom
Minel Mimarlık Yapı Mühendislik İnşaat Sanayi Ticaret Limited Şirketi

Minel Mimarlık Yapı Mühendislik İnşaat Sanayi Ticaret Limited Şirketi
Minel Mimarlık Yapı Mühendislik İnşaat Sanayi Ticaret Limited Şirketi
Minel Mimarlık Yapı Mühendislik İnşaat Sanayi Ticaret Limited Şirketi

24. A minimalist approach can create a majestic atmosphere.

homify Modern style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

25. Touches of gold are always an elegant and effective solution.

homify Mediterranean style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

26. Increase the number of pillows and cushions. Luxury is not only in the image but also in the comfort.

Projeto 19 | Quarto de Casal Madrid, maria inês home style maria inês home style Mediterranean style bedroom
maria inês home style

maria inês home style
maria inês home style
maria inês home style

27. Bedside lamps hanging from the ceiling is a recent trend in bedroom decoration.

VIVIENDA VRENA, Molins Design Molins Design Mediterranean style bedroom
Molins Design

Molins Design
Molins Design
Molins Design

If you liked these ideas, see 8 stunning ideas for the bedroom for more inspiration. 

6 best organization ideas for Indian kitchens
Which of these is your favourite idea? Answer in the comments.


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks