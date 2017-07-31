Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

A 3bhk modern and aesthetic residence in Bangalore

Justwords Justwords
homify Asian style kitchen Plywood
Loading admin actions …

For those who live in cities, to find an apt 3BHK house that has ample space and fits the budget as well is a task they all dread. Scale Inch, a group of interior designers and decorators in Bangalore, make dreams come true by designing apartments that cater to city dwellers’ needs. Almost every urban family wants to have a modular kitchen, TV units and cabinets that keep the space clutter-free and make the rooms look clean. We checked out their residential project, Laa Moonstone in Bangalore, and were certainly impressed. Take a quick look.

A modern kitchen

L Shaped Kitchen homify Asian style kitchen Plywood l shaped kitchen
homify

L Shaped Kitchen

homify
homify
homify

For any urban homemaker, who’s inspired by trends and an upgraded style of living, would like to have a stylish kitchen, and this is exactly what we’re talking about. This pristine L-shaped kitchen has shelves, drawers and cabinets in contrasting colours. Red and white is one of the top colour combinations that have been used in contemporary home spaces these days. The glass cabinets will help in organizing the daily food items, while the printed tiles and chimney add a stylish touch to the space. The attached balcony area and windows (for ventilation) can be considered for further use.

A striking entry

Furniture For Living Room homify Asian style living room Plywood furniture online
homify

Furniture For Living Room

homify
homify
homify

As you make an entry in the living room, you see an attractive living room with enough space to set your desired furniture items. There is also a wall that has a white TV unit with shelves to keep extra accessories and decorative items on it. The extended wall has a wooden texture that adds a modern touch to the entire look.

The master room

Buy Online Wardrobe In India homify Asian style bedroom Plywood wardrobe online
homify

Buy Online Wardrobe In India

homify
homify
homify

This bedroom has a dark mahogany wardrobe set, which has three cupboards, a dresser with drawers and ceiling-mounted cabinets for extra storage. It feels great when you have a full-size closet in the master room, as you can organize your room better without any fuss about clutter. The dark-hued closet gives a bold look to the master room, and the windows will make sure there’s fresh air in the room.

Kids’ room

Buy Wardrobe Online India homify Asian style bedroom Plywood wardrobe online
homify

Buy Wardrobe Online India

homify
homify
homify

The kids’ room is full of colour, thanks to the bright cherry shade all over the wardrobe. There is a study table attached to the wall, with drawers and cabinets to organize books. For the closet, the interior experts have given sliding doors with a mirror to give the room a clean look, knowing that it would the kids who’re going to use the room. The ceiling-mounted cabinets can be used for seasonal items. The room has an attached bathroom as well, and a window for excellent ventilation.

For the guests

Cupboard Online Shopping homify Asian style bedroom Plywood wardrobe online
homify

Cupboard Online Shopping

homify
homify
homify

The guest room consists of everything that one would need. A glossy closet, dresser with mirrors and drawers and a study table with shelves. The interiors of the closet are sparkling and perfect for organizing clothing items. The designers have made it easy by designing all the elements together so that the room keeps clutter-free. The lamination on the wood gives the furniture items a polished look and creates an impression on the guests as well.

A clean space

Bathroom entry homify Asian style bathroom Plywood furniture online
homify

Bathroom entry

homify
homify
homify

The basin area near the dining area offers easy access for family members and guests to wash hands, after their meals or when they walk into the house. Also, there’s a mirror and a textured tiles that give it a classy look.

Take another tour - Style, comfort, functionality – this Mumbai home has it all!

10 ways to make your kitchen look modern
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks