A 3bhk modern and aesthetic residence in Bangalore

For those who live in cities, to find an apt 3BHK house that has ample space and fits the budget as well is a task they all dread. Scale Inch, a group of interior designers and decorators in Bangalore, make dreams come true by designing apartments that cater to city dwellers’ needs. Almost every urban family wants to have a modular kitchen, TV units and cabinets that keep the space clutter-free and make the rooms look clean. We checked out their residential project, Laa Moonstone in Bangalore, and were certainly impressed. Take a quick look.
For any urban homemaker, who’s inspired by trends and an upgraded style of living, would like to have a stylish kitchen, and this is exactly what we’re talking about. This pristine L-shaped kitchen has shelves, drawers and cabinets in contrasting colours. Red and white is one of the top colour combinations that have been used in contemporary home spaces these days. The glass cabinets will help in organizing the daily food items, while the printed tiles and chimney add a stylish touch to the space. The attached balcony area and windows (for ventilation) can be considered for further use.
As you make an entry in the living room, you see an attractive living room with enough space to set your desired furniture items. There is also a wall that has a white TV unit with shelves to keep extra accessories and decorative items on it. The extended wall has a wooden texture that adds a modern touch to the entire look.
This bedroom has a dark mahogany wardrobe set, which has three cupboards, a dresser with drawers and ceiling-mounted cabinets for extra storage. It feels great when you have a full-size closet in the master room, as you can organize your room better without any fuss about clutter. The dark-hued closet gives a bold look to the master room, and the windows will make sure there’s fresh air in the room.
The kids’ room is full of colour, thanks to the bright cherry shade all over the wardrobe. There is a study table attached to the wall, with drawers and cabinets to organize books. For the closet, the interior experts have given sliding doors with a mirror to give the room a clean look, knowing that it would the kids who’re going to use the room. The ceiling-mounted cabinets can be used for seasonal items. The room has an attached bathroom as well, and a window for excellent ventilation.
The guest room consists of everything that one would need. A glossy closet, dresser with mirrors and drawers and a study table with shelves. The interiors of the closet are sparkling and perfect for organizing clothing items. The designers have made it easy by designing all the elements together so that the room keeps clutter-free. The lamination on the wood gives the furniture items a polished look and creates an impression on the guests as well.
The basin area near the dining area offers easy access for family members and guests to wash hands, after their meals or when they walk into the house. Also, there’s a mirror and a textured tiles that give it a classy look.
