A 3bhk modern and aesthetic residence in Bangalore

For any urban homemaker, who’s inspired by trends and an upgraded style of living, would like to have a stylish kitchen, and this is exactly what we’re talking about. This pristine L-shaped kitchen has shelves, drawers and cabinets in contrasting colours. Red and white is one of the top colour combinations that have been used in contemporary home spaces these days. The glass cabinets will help in organizing the daily food items, while the printed tiles and chimney add a stylish touch to the space. The attached balcony area and windows (for ventilation) can be considered for further use.