20 pictures of kitchens to inspire you

The beauty of a kitchen lies in its functionality. A kitchen that is not functional makes no sense. While decorating a kitchen, planning is essential. Before starting to decorate, make a list to kitchen appliances you need and design around them. This makes the task easier as you exactly know what you want to do.
Here are 20 mind blowing ideas that will inspire your kitchen design:
Stainless steel appliances give a modern look. Finish the countertops in glossy black granite.
The possibilities are endless. Your kitchen should reflect your personality.
Design your kitchen using white, black, and gray for a timeless look.
Use turquoise ceramic tiles in your kitchen to make it look fresh all day long.
Take down the wall between the kitchen and the living room, to get a bigger room. It works best for modern living spaces.
Use geometric patterns to separate the kitchen from the dining area, so that it doesn’t become the center of attention.
Add wooden details, such as cabinet knobs, to give the kitchen a contemporary look.
Wisely choose the color of your interior such that the dishwasher goes unnoticed.
Though most people choose to go with white tiles for the floor, you can add some personality to it with mosaic patterns.
If you have a small kitchen, put it to maximum use with an L-shaped kitchen organization.
Give depth to one of the walls of your kitchen with some texture. It can either be ceramic tiles or simply paint.
Add some spark to your kitchen by using bright colors such as red and yellow in it. Don’t overdo it.
If your kitchen if of an irregular shape, get customized fixtures so that everything looks in balance.
Using bricks and wood together gives a very cozy feeling to the kitchen.
If you have a small kitchen, use the L-shaped orientation for efficient functioning.
If you are an outgoing person, add some pop of color to your kitchen to reflect your personality.
Who said you could only hang pictures in the living room?
Build an island in the center of a big kitchen to make space for storage.
Create a modern and elegant kitchen by covering one wall with ceramic tiles or bricks.
