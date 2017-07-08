Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

20 pictures of kitchens to inspire you

Ritika Tiwari Ritika Tiwari
Clerknwell London duplex, ESTHERRICO Design & Businness ESTHERRICO Design & Businness Modern dining room
Loading admin actions …

The beauty of a kitchen lies in its functionality. A kitchen that is not functional makes no sense. While decorating a kitchen, planning is essential. Before starting to decorate, make a list to kitchen appliances you need and design around them. This makes the task easier as you exactly know what you want to do. 

  Here are 20 mind blowing ideas that will inspire your kitchen design:

​1. Stainless steel appliances

Reforma de una vivienda familiar en Madrid , Arquigestiona Reformas S.L. Arquigestiona Reformas S.L. Modern kitchen
Arquigestiona Reformas S.L.

Arquigestiona Reformas S.L.
Arquigestiona Reformas S.L.
Arquigestiona Reformas S.L.

Stainless steel appliances give a modern look. Finish the countertops in glossy black granite.

​2. Customize according to your liking

Vivienda Alcorcón, Luzestudio - Fotografía de arquitectura e interiores Luzestudio - Fotografía de arquitectura e interiores Modern kitchen
Luzestudio—Fotografía de arquitectura e interiores

Luzestudio - Fotografía de arquitectura e interiores
Luzestudio—Fotografía de arquitectura e interiores
Luzestudio - Fotografía de arquitectura e interiores

The possibilities are endless. Your kitchen should reflect your personality.

​3. Keep it simple with grays

Reforma de cocina en calle Trafalgar de Barcelona, Grupo Inventia Grupo Inventia Modern kitchen Wood-Plastic Composite White
Grupo Inventia

Grupo Inventia
Grupo Inventia
Grupo Inventia

Design your kitchen using white, black, and gray for a timeless look.

​4. Add a pop of color

Barcelona – Sant Martí, ac2bcn ac2bcn Modern kitchen
ac2bcn

ac2bcn
ac2bcn
ac2bcn

Pick a color and add it in small details in your kitchen.

​5. Scandinavian vibes

Apartamento Calatrava 1, StudioBMK StudioBMK Scandinavian style kitchen
StudioBMK

StudioBMK
StudioBMK
StudioBMK

Use turquoise ceramic tiles in your kitchen to make it look fresh all day long.

​6. Open kitchen

London duplex kitchen living room overview ESTHERRICO Design & Businness Modern dining room
ESTHERRICO Design &amp; Businness

London duplex kitchen living room overview

ESTHERRICO Design & Businness
ESTHERRICO Design &amp; Businness
ESTHERRICO Design & Businness

Take down the wall between the kitchen and the living room, to get a bigger room. It works best for modern living spaces.


​7. Add an element to it

Reforma integral ático Santa María de la Cabeza, Ondo Interiorismo Ondo Interiorismo Modern kitchen Blue
Ondo Interiorismo

Ondo Interiorismo
Ondo Interiorismo
Ondo Interiorismo

Use geometric patterns to separate the kitchen from the dining area, so that it doesn’t become the center of attention.

​8. A cozy kitchen

HOME STAGING EN PASSATGE VILARET, BARCELONA, Espai Interior Home Staging Espai Interior Home Staging Modern kitchen
Espai Interior Home Staging

Espai Interior Home Staging
Espai Interior Home Staging
Espai Interior Home Staging

Add wooden details, such as cabinet knobs, to give the kitchen a contemporary look.

​9. Camouflage the dishwasher

Cocina en bajocubierta. Reforma cocina pequeña., Estudo de Arquitectura Denís Gándara Estudo de Arquitectura Denís Gándara Modern houses Tiles White
Estudo de Arquitectura Denís Gándara

Estudo de Arquitectura Denís Gándara
Estudo de Arquitectura Denís Gándara
Estudo de Arquitectura Denís Gándara

Wisely choose the color of your interior such that the dishwasher goes unnoticed.

​10. Add personality to the floor

Reforma interior de vivienda piso, Rimolo & Grosso, arquitectos Rimolo & Grosso, arquitectos Modern kitchen Chipboard Beige
Rimolo &amp; Grosso, arquitectos

Rimolo & Grosso, arquitectos
Rimolo &amp; Grosso, arquitectos
Rimolo & Grosso, arquitectos

Though most people choose to go with white tiles for the floor, you can add some personality to it with mosaic patterns.

​11. A modern kitchen design

homify Modern kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

If you have a small kitchen, put it to maximum use with an L-shaped kitchen organization.

​12. Textured walls

homify Modern kitchen Ceramic
homify

homify
homify
homify

Give depth to one of the walls of your kitchen with some texture. It can either be ceramic tiles or simply paint.

​13. Add speckles of bright color to the kitchen

Rojo Ferrari, Estudio de Cocinas Musa Estudio de Cocinas Musa Modern kitchen Red
Estudio de Cocinas Musa

Estudio de Cocinas Musa
Estudio de Cocinas Musa
Estudio de Cocinas Musa

Add some spark to your kitchen by using bright colors such as red and yellow in it. Don’t overdo it.

​14. Custom furniture

Diseño de Cocina Moderna en Madrid, Línea 3 Cocinas Madrid Línea 3 Cocinas Madrid Modern kitchen
Línea 3 Cocinas Madrid

Línea 3 Cocinas Madrid
Línea 3 Cocinas Madrid
Línea 3 Cocinas Madrid

If your kitchen if of an irregular shape, get customized fixtures so that everything looks in balance.

​15. Experiment with bricks and wood

Vivienda bajos Madrazo, MIRIAM CASTELLS STUDIO MIRIAM CASTELLS STUDIO Modern kitchen
MIRIAM CASTELLS STUDIO

Vivienda bajos Madrazo

MIRIAM CASTELLS STUDIO
MIRIAM CASTELLS STUDIO
MIRIAM CASTELLS STUDIO

Using bricks and wood together gives a very cozy feeling to the kitchen.

​16. Utilize the shape to its maximum

COCINAS, CLICK COCINAS Y ARMARIOS CLICK COCINAS Y ARMARIOS Modern kitchen
CLICK COCINAS Y ARMARIOS

COCINAS

CLICK COCINAS Y ARMARIOS
CLICK COCINAS Y ARMARIOS
CLICK COCINAS Y ARMARIOS

If you have a small kitchen, use the L-shaped orientation for efficient functioning.

​17. The kitchen should reflect your style

Trabajos, Inmarosa Inmarosa Modern kitchen
Inmarosa

Trabajos

Inmarosa
Inmarosa
Inmarosa

If you are an outgoing person, add some pop of color to your kitchen to reflect your personality.

​18. Hang photos on the kitchen wall

Galeria, Milar Lobo Estudio Cocinas Milar Lobo Estudio Cocinas Modern kitchen
Milar Lobo Estudio Cocinas

Galeria

Milar Lobo Estudio Cocinas
Milar Lobo Estudio Cocinas
Milar Lobo Estudio Cocinas

Who said you could only hang pictures in the living room?

​19. Island kitchen

Reforma de cocina en Sant Just Desvern (Barcelona), Grupo Inventia Grupo Inventia Modern kitchen Engineered Wood White
Grupo Inventia

Grupo Inventia
Grupo Inventia
Grupo Inventia

Build an island in the center of a big kitchen to make space for storage.

​20. A rustic look

Vivienda Martinez de la Rosa, Brick Serveis d'Interiorisme S.L. Brick Serveis d'Interiorisme S.L. Modern kitchen Black
Brick Serveis d&#39;Interiorisme S.L.

Brick Serveis d'Interiorisme S.L.
Brick Serveis d&#39;Interiorisme S.L.
Brick Serveis d'Interiorisme S.L.

Create a modern and elegant kitchen by covering one wall with ceramic tiles or bricks.

For more inspiration, check out this ideabook

5 modern houses with floor plans
Which one of these kitchen ideas inspired you the most?


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks