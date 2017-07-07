Your browser is out-of-date.

10 easy and cheap kitchen decoration ideas

Ritika Tiwari Ritika Tiwari
Fabryka Czekolady IV, Justyna Lewicka Design Justyna Lewicka Design Kitchen units Wood White
Decorating a kitchen on a budget is a difficult task. Since you can’t compromise on the quality of appliances, it leaves you with less money to decorate the kitchen. The first thing to do is to find inspiration, then find different ways to fit it in your budget, and execute the task.

It is important that your kitchen is just the way you want because that will give you mental peace while cooking. You should enjoy being in the kitchen.   Here are ten pocket-friendly kitchen decoration ideas that are of great use:

​1. Industrial style kitchen

PARIS 14, InDé - créateurs d'identités InDé - créateurs d'identités Industrial style kitchen
Replacing wooden cabinets with metal ones gives the kitchen a contemporary look. Metal cabinets are economics and durable than wood ones.

2. Pastel colors

Vivienda en la Latina 2, StudioBMK StudioBMK Modern kitchen
Pastel colors add freshness to the kitchen. Light colors are ideal for any kitchen decor. Give a glossy finish to the countertops for a sophisticated and sleek look.

3. An artistic wall

Mieszkanie w łódzkiej kamienicy - 60m2, Pink Pug Design Interior Pink Pug Design Interior Eclectic style kitchen
If you want to add some fun to your kitchen, turn one wall into a mosaic.

​4. Dining area in the center

Fabryka Czekolady IV, Justyna Lewicka Design Justyna Lewicka Design Kitchen units Wood White
If your kitchen merges into the dining room, place your dining table in the kitchen. This way, you get extra space to work, as the room is now bigger.

​5. Brick-walled kitchen

Urban beach home, Egue y Seta Egue y Seta Mediterranean style kitchen
It gives the look of a Mediterranean-styled kitchen. A brick wall is easier to maintain and gives a nice rustic look.

​6. U-shaped kitchen

U TİPİ MUTFAK UYGULAMASI, Dekoroba İç Mimari & Dekorasyon Dekoroba İç Mimari & Dekorasyon Country style kitchen
This organization of the kitchen gives you extra space for storage. This shape works best when you have a long kitchen.


7. A slate wall

Apartamento Vila Mariana, Condecorar Arquitetura e Interiores Condecorar Arquitetura e Interiores Eclectic style kitchen
A slate wall is ideal when you have small kids and want to keep them entertained while you eat or cook. You can also write down ideas that come to your mind while working; it may be a new recipe or business endeavor.

​8. A two-color design

DUHESME, Géraldine Laferté Géraldine Laferté Scandinavian style kitchen
Don’t add too many colors to your kitchen, since it is small and would make you anxious while working. The best combination is white with the warmth of wood in the design.

​9. L-shaped kitchen

2-х комнатная квартира 54.42m², PLANiUM PLANiUM Asian style kitchen
An L-shaped kitchen is the most functional and aesthetic among all kitchen arrangements. If your kitchen is tiny and you can’t find extra space to store and work, you can attach a foldable wood slab to the kitchen counter.

​10. With a vertical garden

Reforma Interior vivienda Tiana, 2vsarq 2vsarq Minimalist kitchen
If you love herbs, but don’t have enough space to grow your kitchen garden, make a vertical one. Mount pots of herbs on a wall.

For more kitchen inspiration, check out this ideabook.

Which one of these kitchens inspired you the most?


