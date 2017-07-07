A modern house with beautiful interiors and impressive lightings

Modern architecture has very clear and distinct lines. Whether they are set in natural or urban settings, this kind of architecture helps in integrating various elements including landscape features in the design. Many people nowadays look to build modern houses and need proper inspiration for the same. Read on to gather more information and details on such projects.

Designed by architects of Pavesi Architecture Studio, this particular house has discreet features in the exteriors as well as in the interiors. The façade is done in extremely sober colours. But the lovely exterior features like the outdoor area, swimming pool and other natural areas are concealed smartly without hampering the appeal and appearance of the façade.