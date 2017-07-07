A modern house with beautiful interiors and impressive lightings

Modern architecture has very clear and distinct lines. Whether they are set in natural or urban settings, this kind of architecture helps in integrating various elements including landscape features in the design. Many people nowadays look to build modern houses and need proper inspiration for the same. Read on to gather more information and details on such projects.
Designed by architects of Pavesi Architecture Studio, this particular house has discreet features in the exteriors as well as in the interiors. The façade is done in extremely sober colours. But the lovely exterior features like the outdoor area, swimming pool and other natural areas are concealed smartly without hampering the appeal and appearance of the façade.
As mentioned previously, facades of modern houses come in extremely distinct and discreet lines. While seeing the building from outside, you can see that it is done in extremely sober tones and has elegance and sophistication. Different planes are used in the structure with contrasting shades and volumes. The foreground of the house looks really attractive with dark gray paint highlights. The wide large window has wooden frames and glass. Other colours used in the façade are white and light colours, which are in complete contrast to the dark shade. Complete balance in the colours is seen in the building exteriors.
Special mention needs to be made of the lighting in this project. The garage in the ground floor has floor lamps which provide illumination. The walls reflect the light and this brings out the real colours and textures on the wall, creating a warm atmosphere and ambience.
The entrance of the house is designed specifically by integrating many elements at one place. And this helps in drawing attention of the people who enter the house for the first time. There is landscape area which is followed by a contemporary style. There are many colour combinations that can be noticed right at the entrance of the house.
There are tall and modern vases that line the entrance walkway on one side. On the other side, there is a water fountain that is illuminated. This fountain helps in giving a natural touch to the available space. The sidewalls have stone finishing, which bring out organic and rustic appeal from the architecture. The wooden door also needs special mention in this regard. The entrance has perfect balanced condition between modern and rustic style of architecture amalgamated in one place.
After the exteriors, it is time for exploring the interiors of this fabulous house. The interiors are quite spacious and roomy but still there is warmth and coziness in the ambience. The interiors are modern and bright. One wall in the living room is done completely in black stone and these impart a sense of elegance and sophistication to the place. Special mention needs to be made of the ceiling lamps which help in illuminating the whole place in a stylish manner.
When we talk of classic combinations, black and white needs special mention and there can be no mistake in this. Along with the designing, attractive and modern furnishing of the place also adds to the charm and elegance of the space. Along with being a great place for hosting guests with abundant seating space, the room is also great for family get togethers and for watching TV together.
Along with the cosy and comfortable living room, this modern house also has a separate outdoor seating area, which is done in the most lavish and luxurious manner. This area also includes a gourmet kitchen. Light colours and shades are used in the finishing and furniture of the room creating a relaxed ambience and atmosphere. For additional warmth to the place, the ceiling is made of wood. There are comfortable arm chairs in the room made of same wood with striped and modern design. The kitchen has an open setup and comes with modern and practical setup. There are pendant lights hanging over the kitchen counter and over other spaces for adequate illumination. Along with lighting up the space, the lights also help in creating a unique ambience.
You can hire a designer to attain the look that you desire.
During the hot summer days, chilling in the pool is just great idea. In fact, the pool area completes the external seating area in the house. The lighting in the pool area is done in a special manner so that the best effects can be seen in the night time. The landscaping of the surroundings adds to the effects of the place. A comfortable and warm environment is created with the help of the wooden deck skirts around the pool.
The green wall is an integral part of the landscaping project. If you don’t have abundant space in your yard, you can spread the greenery in your home on the walls as well. Floor lamps are installed so that the effects of the greenery are enhanced during evening and night time. On the whole, the place has a cozy setup.
Also checkout 6 beautiful pooja room lighting ideas here.