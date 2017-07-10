5 unique kitchen ideas for Indian homes

Decorating your house is a lot of work than you think it is. We pay close attention to the living room and the bedroom, but the kitchen is always left out. The kitchen is where you’ll be spending a lot of time, either cooking or eating. It should be your little happy place and reflect your personality. The two important things that most people overlook are—good lighting and ways to make the kitchen look sleek.
Large kitchens are always an advantage, but unfortunately, modern homes come with a tiny kitchen. Giving it your style and making it the most functional becomes difficult. Here are five ways in which you can make the kitchen look spacious and functional:
The ceiling light isn’t enough when it comes to the kitchen. When you work, your shadow falls on the workplace reducing the productivity. Install lights under the cabinet, so that it illuminates the countertops. Accent lights are in trend nowadays.
Adding a black granite countertop and a wooden bench to the island gives the kitchen look stylish and chic. The black countertops hide the stove well which would have been the center of the attention if the countertops were light in color. You can give your kitchen a slight rustic look by using weathered wood.
Combine the kitchen and dining area and make them look like a complete set. The dining table should belong to the theme used in the kitchen. This way the kitchen looks bigger and the dining table can be used for extra storage when not in use. You can use glossy cabinets to reflect light and make the kitchen look bigger.
Wall-mounted pantry cabinets are a great space saver. Rather than have many cabinets, have one or two big ones, so that kitchen doesn’t appear cluttered. Pantry cabinets work great when you have a narrow kitchen and no pantry for storing food. Ceiling touching pantry cabinets give the kitchen a very tidy look.
