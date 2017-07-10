Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

5 unique kitchen ideas for Indian homes

Ritika Tiwari Ritika Tiwari
Beylerbeyi Villa, HD HD Eclectic style kitchen Wood White
Loading admin actions …

Decorating your house is a lot of work than you think it is. We pay close attention to the living room and the bedroom, but the kitchen is always left out. The kitchen is where you’ll be spending a lot of time, either cooking or eating. It should be your little happy place and reflect your personality. The two important things that most people overlook are—good lighting and ways to make the kitchen look sleek.

Large kitchens are always an advantage, but unfortunately, modern homes come with a tiny kitchen. Giving it your style and making it the most functional becomes difficult.   Here are five ways in which you can make the kitchen look spacious and functional:

Modular Kitchen, Nimble Interiors Nimble Interiors Rustic style kitchen Countertop,Cabinetry,Property,Furniture,Kitchen,Kitchen stove,Flooring,Lighting,Wood,House
Nimble Interiors

Modular Kitchen

Nimble Interiors
Nimble Interiors
Nimble Interiors

1. Equally distributed lighting

homify Modern kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

The ceiling light isn’t enough when it comes to the kitchen. When you work, your shadow falls on the workplace reducing the productivity. Install lights under the cabinet, so that it illuminates the countertops. Accent lights are in trend nowadays.

2. Add some black to your white kitchen

Beylerbeyi Villa, HD HD Eclectic style kitchen Wood White
HD

HD
HD
HD

Adding a black granite countertop and a wooden bench to the island gives the kitchen look stylish and chic. The black countertops hide the stove well which would have been the center of the attention if the countertops were light in color. You can give your kitchen a slight rustic look by using weathered wood.

3. The dining area

PRIVATE RESIDENCE - ISTANBUL, MERVE KAHRAMAN PRODUCTS & INTERIORS MERVE KAHRAMAN PRODUCTS & INTERIORS Modern kitchen
MERVE KAHRAMAN PRODUCTS &amp; INTERIORS

MERVE KAHRAMAN PRODUCTS & INTERIORS
MERVE KAHRAMAN PRODUCTS &amp; INTERIORS
MERVE KAHRAMAN PRODUCTS & INTERIORS

Combine the kitchen and dining area and make them look like a complete set. The dining table should belong to the theme used in the kitchen. This way the kitchen looks bigger and the dining table can be used for extra storage when not in use. You can use glossy cabinets to reflect light and make the kitchen look bigger.

4. Ceramic walls in the kitchen

Tezgahlar, Fİ DİZAYN Mermer, Granit, Quars Satış ve Uygulama Fİ DİZAYN Mermer, Granit, Quars Satış ve Uygulama Modern kitchen
Fİ DİZAYN Mermer, Granit, Quars Satış ve Uygulama

Fİ DİZAYN Mermer, Granit, Quars Satış ve Uygulama
Fİ DİZAYN Mermer, Granit, Quars Satış ve Uygulama
Fİ DİZAYN Mermer, Granit, Quars Satış ve Uygulama

Create designs with artsy ceramic tiles to give character to the boring kitchen walls. Ceramic tiles make cleaning kitchen walls easier as they are waterproof and stains don’t stay on it. If you face leakage problems, then ceramics should be your choice.

5. Ceiling touching pantry cabinets

homify Minimalist kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

Wall-mounted pantry cabinets are a great space saver. Rather than have many cabinets, have one or two big ones, so that kitchen doesn’t appear cluttered. Pantry cabinets work great when you have a narrow kitchen and no pantry for storing food. Ceiling touching pantry cabinets give the kitchen a very tidy look.

For more kitchen ideas, checkout this ideabook.

27 beautiful pictures of beautiful master bedrooms
Which one of these kitchens was your favourite?


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks