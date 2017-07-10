5 unique kitchen ideas for Indian homes

Decorating your house is a lot of work than you think it is. We pay close attention to the living room and the bedroom, but the kitchen is always left out. The kitchen is where you’ll be spending a lot of time, either cooking or eating. It should be your little happy place and reflect your personality. The two important things that most people overlook are—good lighting and ways to make the kitchen look sleek.

Large kitchens are always an advantage, but unfortunately, modern homes come with a tiny kitchen. Giving it your style and making it the most functional becomes difficult. Here are five ways in which you can make the kitchen look spacious and functional: