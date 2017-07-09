6 best organization ideas for Indian kitchens

No matter how big your kitchen is, organizing it is always a struggle. There is no one solution to this problem because every kitchen varies in size and shape and number of kitchen appliances. Two things to keep in mind while designing your kitchen is—functionality and comfort. Also, the kitchen should reflect your personality. That means, even the refrigerator, the cabinets, and other appliances you choose should match your style.

Always keep your appliances in an imaginary triangle in its order of use, so that it is easier for your to move around. Appliances towers are functional too. You can stack the oven and microwave on top of the other and free some space in the kitchen.