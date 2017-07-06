Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

20 bedroom ideas that will inspire you

Ritika Tiwari Ritika Tiwari
AVALON, MORADA CUATRO MORADA CUATRO Modern style bedroom
Loading admin actions …

Has it ever happened to you that you look around in your bedroom and find something missing? That’s because you are missing on the minute details that give character to your bedroom. Decorating your home is all about adding a personal touch to everything, then may it be your living room, bedroom, or the bathroom. 

Here are 20 bedroom ideas that will come handy while decorating your bedroom.

​1. Upholstered furniture

homify Modern style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

Upholstered furniture gives a rich look. By mixing and matching textures and prints, you can give life to your bedroom. 

​2. A pretty cover for the bed

Departamento Polanco 1 Lopez Duplan Arquitectos Modern style bedroom
Lopez Duplan Arquitectos

Departamento Polanco 1

Lopez Duplan Arquitectos
Lopez Duplan Arquitectos
Lopez Duplan Arquitectos

The bed is the main attraction in a bedroom. Your choice of bedding will ultimately influence the beauty of the bedroom. 

3. Comfort to the eyes

AVALON, MORADA CUATRO MORADA CUATRO Modern style bedroom
MORADA CUATRO

MORADA CUATRO
MORADA CUATRO
MORADA CUATRO

Aesthetically too, the bedroom should look comfortable. Apart from the bed, if you keep a small sofa or a comfortable chair in one corner of the bedroom, it increases the comfort. 

4. Add a special picture to the room

Choapan Decor by Erika Winters®Design, Erika Winters® Design Erika Winters® Design Eclectic style bedroom
Erika Winters® Design

Choapan Decor by Erika Winters®Design

Erika Winters® Design
Erika Winters® Design
Erika Winters® Design

 Add character to the bedroom by framing a picture and hanging it on the prettiest wall.

​5. A quirky header

homify Rustic style bedroom Concrete Beige
homify

homify
homify
homify

If you like going bold, getting an unmatched header for your bed is a great idea. If your room in less in height, a tall header that reaches the ceiling would give length to it. 

​6. Rearrange your space

B + H 45 , HPONCE ARQUITECTOS HPONCE ARQUITECTOS Modern style bedroom
HPONCE ARQUITECTOS

HPONCE ARQUITECTOS
HPONCE ARQUITECTOS
HPONCE ARQUITECTOS

A modern bedroom has a lot more items than just the bed, dresser, and wardrobe. Plan your space strategically, such that it has space for a reading and working area as well. 


7. A touch of nature

Casa del Limonero, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Modern style bedroom Concrete Grey
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

You can keep small pots of cacti to make your room look fresh and bright all day long. Rooms with plants are always cooler and have better oxygen quality. 

8. Turn an old door into a header

Recámaras, Conexo. Conexo. Modern style bedroom Solid Wood Beige
Conexo.

Conexo.
Conexo.
Conexo.

DIY your header with a pair of old doors. Paint them white and fix against the wall.

9. Lighting adds a special effect to the room

Departamento en La Condesa, MAAD arquitectura y diseño MAAD arquitectura y diseño Eclectic style bedroom
MAAD arquitectura y diseño

MAAD arquitectura y diseño
MAAD arquitectura y diseño
MAAD arquitectura y diseño

No matter how beautifully you decorate your bedroom, if you don’t have proper lighting, it defeats the purpose of decorating.

10. Let the natural light come in

Casa CSF, Lopez Duplan Arquitectos Lopez Duplan Arquitectos Classic style bedroom
Lopez Duplan Arquitectos

Lopez Duplan Arquitectos
Lopez Duplan Arquitectos
Lopez Duplan Arquitectos

Don’t go for thick and dark curtains. If you like the curtains drawn during the day as well, go for sheer curtains so that the daylight can sneak in.

11. Beautify the room with wood

16MAN, NIVEL TRES ARQUITECTURA NIVEL TRES ARQUITECTURA Modern style bedroom Wood Black
NIVEL TRES ARQUITECTURA

NIVEL TRES ARQUITECTURA
NIVEL TRES ARQUITECTURA
NIVEL TRES ARQUITECTURA

No bedroom is complete without wood. Add wood to your room as a headboard or a wooden desk.

12. Keep it simple

Proyectos y Colaboraciones, Talisma Talisma Eclectic style bedroom
Talisma

Talisma
Talisma
Talisma

Too many different shapes and textures in the room will give excess movement, which isn’t desired in a bedroom.

13. Entertainment area

Interiorismo para residencia en Altozano Morelia, Dovela Interiorismo Dovela Interiorismo Modern style bedroom Grey
Dovela Interiorismo

Dovela Interiorismo
Dovela Interiorismo
Dovela Interiorismo

A bedroom is for your to rest and relax. Don’t put up a television in your bedroom.

14. Make your bedroom look vibrant

Residencial Vista Sol, Mobiliario y Equipo MEE Mobiliario y Equipo MEE Eclectic style bedroom
Mobiliario y Equipo MEE

Mobiliario y Equipo MEE
Mobiliario y Equipo MEE
Mobiliario y Equipo MEE

Keep your bedding simple and add color using pillows and photo frames. You can keep changing the pillows and photo frames according to the season.

15. Your bedroom should be in harmony

Balvanera St. Andrews, Arquitectura MAS Arquitectura MAS Modern style bedroom
Arquitectura MAS

Arquitectura MAS
Arquitectura MAS
Arquitectura MAS

In case you share your room with somebody, always have a pair of every decoration.

16. The type of curtains you select

Casa Las Flores, arketipo-taller de arquitectura arketipo-taller de arquitectura Modern style bedroom
arketipo-taller de arquitectura

arketipo-taller de arquitectura
arketipo-taller de arquitectura
arketipo-taller de arquitectura

The curtains you choose should look sophisticated. Preferably there shouldn’t be any designs or texture on it. Its best to consult your designer regarding that.

17. Give structure to your bed

Casa SDLV, sanzpont [arquitectura] sanzpont [arquitectura] Modern style bedroom
sanzpont [arquitectura]

sanzpont [arquitectura]
sanzpont [arquitectura]
sanzpont [arquitectura]

Get over those boring beds and go a little crazy. While a round bed isn’t functional, a four poster bed is a fantastic idea.

18. Don’t forget to decorate the walls

Residencia Toronjos, Olivia Aldrete Haas Olivia Aldrete Haas Modern style bedroom
Olivia Aldrete Haas

Olivia Aldrete Haas
Olivia Aldrete Haas
Olivia Aldrete Haas

Walls are often ignored while decorating a room. Paint the walls, give them texture, hang frames on it but don’t go overboard.

19. Decorate what’s outside

Choapan Decor, Erika Winters Design Erika Winters Design Modern style bedroom
Erika Winters Design

Erika Winters Design
Erika Winters Design
Erika Winters Design

If your bedroom has a balcony, don’t leave it barren. Keep two chairs on the balcony along with a few flower pots.

20. A brick wall

DISEÑO DE INTERIORES, GRUPO ESCALA ARQUITECTOS GRUPO ESCALA ARQUITECTOS Modern style bedroom Bricks
GRUPO ESCALA ARQUITECTOS

GRUPO ESCALA ARQUITECTOS
GRUPO ESCALA ARQUITECTOS
GRUPO ESCALA ARQUITECTOS

Give your bedroom a rustic look by keeping one wall of the room as it is. It gives a contemporary look, and you don’t need to decorate the room much either.

For more bedroom inspiration, check this ideabook.

A beautiful and well planned home in Mumbai
Which one of these bedrooms inspired you the most?


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks