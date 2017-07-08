Modern and beautiful: a perfect home for the Indian family

A perfect interior architecture along with an impeccable decoration can stylishly transform a home and make it an incredible and comfortable place to live and enjoy the life. Every room of a house has a specific function to serve. But along with its function and comfort, we all want our rooms to look wonderful. After all, each space together makes it our prized home.
In this ideabook we have brought for you a stunning home designed by the professionals of Pavesi Architecture Studios. It is an amazing home with a perfect balance between its aesthetic beauty and comfort. You can feel a sensitive touch in every part of the home. The home is filled with positive vibes and fresh energy. The color, the space, the furniture, the decorations… it’s a fine blend of modern and rustic. There is no doubt that this home is astonishing. Take a trip with us to believe it!
The bright and vibrant dining room is beautifully integrated with the subtle kitchen. The wooden flooring defines the formal dining space and the tiled floor is for the informal family’s gossip time. The popping red table is enchanting and is contrasted well with the soothing blue of the kitchen area. The three simple and elegant pendant lamps hanging from above make the evening special. Keep a flower vase for some freshness and bloom.
It’s a blue kitchen! Cool, romantic and serene blue in the kitchen makes the environment quite appealing. The combination of white and blue, the printed tiles, the planters on the panel above and bright lighting, everything is just perfect in this kitchen. The kitchen is open from one side with an island dividing it from the dining space.
Predominantly blue in the kitchen is very stylishly broken with white and a dash of green in the distant wall. One side of the kitchen has functional island with stove, sink, dish-washer and a few convenient drawers. On the opposite side are a long shiny countertop and several big and small cabinets to keep the kitchen organized. At the top, a long shelf runs the entire perimeter of the kitchen creating more space for storage or decoration. It’s fascinating!
There are lots of cabinets here to keep the zone clutter free. The cool and calm blue theme continues to create the same calmness in the laundry area.
The design of this long living room is simply awesome. The wooden floor is delicately covered with elegant rug. The cream color which dominates the decor is perfectly contrasted with lively red in the floor to ceiling open cabinet. A touch of yellow and blue is giving the room a vivacious character.
The open and spacious living room is separated from the kitchen by a beautiful partition. However, the glass doors provide the transparency and visual connection but still maintain the privacy. The dark wall, the painting hanging on it and a simple lamp standing tall on a beautiful table adds more elegance into the space. Throw a party and open the doors, there is plenty of space for all.
Finally we got the chance to sneak into a bedroom. The warmth of wooden floor and the coolness of the lightings are perfect for the relaxed evenings. The vibrancy of the social area is kept out of this intimate space. It looks soothing and sober in the shades of white and beige. The decor is minimalist and classy.
A comfortable and open closet is integrated to the bedroom. The mirrored cabinet doors reflect the light to brighten up the space and trick the mind, thus creating a feeling of more space in a spacious room. The dressing table, the chair and a seat in the middle are functional, modern and classic.
