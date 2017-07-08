Modern and beautiful: a perfect home for the Indian family

A perfect interior architecture along with an impeccable decoration can stylishly transform a home and make it an incredible and comfortable place to live and enjoy the life. Every room of a house has a specific function to serve. But along with its function and comfort, we all want our rooms to look wonderful. After all, each space together makes it our prized home.

In this ideabook we have brought for you a stunning home designed by the professionals of Pavesi Architecture Studios. It is an amazing home with a perfect balance between its aesthetic beauty and comfort. You can feel a sensitive touch in every part of the home. The home is filled with positive vibes and fresh energy. The color, the space, the furniture, the decorations… it’s a fine blend of modern and rustic. There is no doubt that this home is astonishing. Take a trip with us to believe it!